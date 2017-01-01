San Rafael recibió a los primeros turistas del 2017 Compartir en Whatsapp

La Ciudad de San Rafael dio la bienvenida a los primeros turistas
En esta oportunidad los turistas que son noticia,  fueron una pareja oriunda de Venado Tuerto que por primera vez visitan el Departamento sureño para pasar unas vacaciones
Sobre las 10,15 de este primero de Enero del 2017, los turistas se presentaron en las flamantes instalaciones inauguradas de la Dirección de Turismo de San Rafael

 

 

