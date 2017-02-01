Chocó contra una moto y terminó dentro de un desagüe Compartir en Whatsapp

Dos personas resultaron heridas.

El automóvil terminó dentro de un desagüe / Gentileza Uno Alvear

La colisión entre una moto y un automóvil, dejó como saldo dos personas heridas. El hecho tuvo lugar sobre calle Centenario a metros de calle 13, en el departamento de General Alvear, cuando un automóvil Renault Clío al mando de una mujer, circulaba por esa arteria hacia el Este.

Sin embargo, en la misma dirección, un motociclista se habría cruzado intempestivamente, por lo que la conductora del automóvil realizó una maniobra para evitar arrollarlo.

El rodado menor también acusó daños.

Sin embargo, el automóvil “rozó” a la moto, cuyo conductor terminó sobre la carpeta asfáltica, mientras que el automóvil mordió la banquina y fuera de control, terminó dentro de un desagüe.

 

