Un camionero agrede a turistas argentinos en plena ruta del lado chileno de la frontera.

Como se puede ver en las imágenes todo comienza cuando turistas argentinos comienzan a capturar la imprudencia del conductor cuando cruza con su camión la doble línea amarilla.

El hombre de nacionalidad chilena advierte la situación, al verse expuesto y lejos de corregir su accionar, comete otra imprudencia. Sin dudarlo, le cruza el camión al automóvil encerrándolo en medio de los “caracoles”, una de las zonas más peligrosas de la ruta.

Luego se baja y comienza a insultarlos, les advierte que “están en Chile” y finalmente los agrede físicamente.

El hecho fue registrado por Oscar Roggerone y subido a cuenta de Facebook:

“POR FAVOR DIFUNDIR PARA QUE ESTO NO SIGA PASANDO.

El fin de semana largo de regreso a casa tuvimos un altercado con un CAMIONERO “CHILENO” Este personaje siniestro detrás de un volante y con licencia para conducir “PROFESIONAL”… nos encierra subiendo los caracoles del lado chileno y no solamente a mi si no que también a tres vehículos más. Ustedes imaginen lo que este individuo podría haber generado, en caso de que me colisionara a mi o cualquier otro vehículo claro teniendo en cuenta la caravana vehicular que transitaba en ese momento pero como no paso nada gracias a Dios este señor siguió conduciendo no obstante eso en el ingreso a la aduana chilena vuelve a encerrar a dos vehículos más aparentemente este individuo tiene un problema con los argentinos, por tercera vez y ya cansado por la situación decido filmarlo y acá tienen me amenaza, me dice que estoy en chile, claro olvide que ellos manejan a alta velocidad no respetan señales no respetan absolutamente nada y después qué? Hay que lamentar muertes como la del colectivo de nacionalidad chilena? El accidente ocurrido también el fin de semana donde perdieron la vida 4 personas? Esto es LAMENTABLE SEÑORES SIGUE EL DESCOTROL EN ALTA MONTAÑA vergonzoso”