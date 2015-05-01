Día Internacional del Trabajador: ¿Por qué se celebra? Compartir en Whatsapp

El feriado es en homenaje a los denominados “Mártires de Chicago”, muertos en la manifestación conocida como la “Revuelta de Haymarket” en 1886.

dia int del trabajadorSe celebra el Día Internacional del Trabajador en conmemoración a aquel 1º de mayo de 1886 en el que un grupo de 80 mil trabajadores llevaron a cabo una protesta para reclamar por sus derechos, entre ellos la jornada laboral de ocho horas.

Liderados por Albert Pearsons, un grupo de más de 80 mil trabajadores marcharon en Estados Unidos y reclamaron, entre otras cosas, la reducción de la jornada laboral a ocho horas. La protesta desembocó en una huelga nacional que afectó a numerosas fábricas.

El homenaje se extiende, además, a los llamados Mártires de Chicago, aquellos trabajadores que perdieron la vida en la manifestación que se conoce bajo el nombre de “Revuelta de Haymarket”.

En Chicago las condiciones eran aún peores y frente al reclamo de los obreros las autoridades respondieron con represión en lo que terminó siendo una sangrienta manifestación de 50 mil trabajadores en la que hubo incontables muertos y heridos entre obreros y policías.

La protesta, que duró tres días culminó con el decreto de estado de sitio y miles de obreros detenidos que fueron torturados.

“Trabajadores: la guerra de clases ha comenzado. Ayer, frente a la fábrica McCormik, se fusiló a los obreros. ¡Su sangre pide venganza! ¿Quién podrá dudar ya que los chacales que nos gobiernan están ávidos de sangre trabajadora? Pero los trabajadores no son un rebaño de carneros. ¡Al terror blanco respondamos con el terror rojo! Es preferible la muerte que la miseria. Si se fusila a los trabajadores, respondamos de tal manera que los amos lo recuerden por mucho tiempo. Es la necesidad lo que nos hace gritar: ¡A las armas!. Ayer, las mujeres y los hijos de los pobres lloraban a sus maridos y a sus padres fusilados, en tanto que en los palacios de los ricos se llenaban vasos de vino costosos y se bebía a la salud de los bandidos del orden… ¡Secad vuestras lágrimas, los que sufrís! ¡Tened coraje, esclavos! ¡Levantaos!”, fueron las palabras de Arbeiter Zeitung Fischer quien fue fusilado años más tarde en la horca.

La fuerza y la unión que demostraron los trabajadores hicieron que ese día fuera una bisagra en la historia laboral y fue señalado el 1º de mayo como el “Día Internacional del Trabajador” que es celebrado en todo el mundo menos en Estados Unidos y en Canadá.

Mientras tantos, en Argentina, el día del trabajador se conmemora desde fines del siglo XIX. El primer acto se realizó en 1890, en el Prado Español de Buenos Aires, y contó con la participación de numerosos movimientos obreros, integrados en su mayoría por inmigrantes alemanes, italianos, españoles y portugueses.

Con este acto se inició en el país, la tradición de recordar, cada 1º de Mayo, el “Día del trabajador” y cobró mayor importancia desde la primera presidencia de Juan Domingo Perón donde comenzaron a organizarse celebraciones multitudinarias en todo el país que continúan hasta el día de hoy, dónde organizaciones sociales, políticas y entidades gremiales realizan actos y actividades para conmemorar el 1º de mayo

Este año volverán a la calle los trabajadores, aunque únicamente bajo las banderas de la izquierda. El Frente de Izquierda y los Trabajadores hará su acto, tras marchar por el centro porteño, en Plaza de Mayo, con el cierre del precandidato presidencial, Jorge Altamira.

Por su parte, Massa presentará su candidatura presidencial en el estadio de Vélez con los sindicalistas que lo apoyan. Y desde La Cámpora, el diputado Andrés Larroque disertará en una charla alusiva a la fecha en Tandil, junto al dirigente radical K, Leopoldo Moreau y el diputado socialista Jorge Rivas.

