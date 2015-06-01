La producción hot de Emilia Attias Compartir en Whatsapp

emilia attias (3)La actriz y modelo protagonizó un book de fotos que se llevó todos los suspiros de la platea masculina, en la que está completamente desnuda bajo el agua.

Dueña de una belleza y un estilo sensual, Emilia Attias sabe cómo seducir a todos con sus curvas. La actriz y modelo protagonizó una producción de fotos que dejó impactados tanto a la platea masculina como a la femenina.

La pareja de El Turco Naim se llevó todos los suspiros al realizar un book completamente desnuda dentro de una bañera, donde dejaba entrever parte de su figura como Dios la trajo al mundo.

emilia attias (2) emilia attias (1)

