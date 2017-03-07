El secretario de Cultura, Ricardo Scollo, anunció el llamado a “Concurso de propuestas para el diseño de la gráfica que promocionará la Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia 2010”.
La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de Mendoza, a través de la Dirección de Producción Cultural, llama a “Concurso de propuestas para el diseño de la gráfica que promocionará la Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia 2010”.
Retiro de Bases
Las bases del concurso podrán ser retiradas a partir del primero de septiembre y hasta el 28 de dicho mes, de lunes a viernes en horario de 9.00 a 13.00, en la Oficina de Mesa de Entradas de la Secretaría de Cultura de la provincia de Mendoza, ubicada en Gutiérrez 204 de Ciudad.
Recepción de las propuestas
La presentación de las propuestas deberá realizarse en la Oficina de Mesa de Entradas de la Secretaría de Cultura, hasta el día lunes 28 de septiembre de 2009 de 9.00 a 13.00.
Durante el anuncio el secretario de Cultura rescató la importancia de contar con el diseño del afiche que promocionará la Fiesta Nacional con anterioridad, para comenzar a difundir la Vendimia del Bicentenario. También trascendió que el premio que se otorgará a la propuesta ganadora será de diez mil pesos ($ 10.000).
