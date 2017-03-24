En la previa del partido el Papa alentó “la paz y la armonía” Compartir en Whatsapp

En la antesala del duelo interreligioso, el Papa evaluó la importancia del duelo que tiene como protagonistas a estrellas del pasado y del presente.

Papa Francisco_En la previa del Partido por la Paz que se está jugando en Roma, el Papa Francisco envió un mensaje de paz y concordia certificando el dote simbólico de un duelo que protagonizaron estrellas del pasado y de la actualidad.

“El partido de esta noche es altamente simbólico para hacer entender que es posible la cultura del encuentro y un mundo de paz, donde creyentes de religiones diversas, conservando su identidad, pueden convivir en armonía y con respeto recíproco” afirmó el Papa Francisco.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

1.023 COMENTARIOS