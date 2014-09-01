Se llama Mariana Rodríguez, es travesti, y habría estado junto a uno de los jugadores Xeneizes que ayer convertieron goles en el partido contra Vélez. Y las pruebas son contundentes.
Para no dejar dudas, además de una imágen del jugador mientras dormía, Rodríguez subió la fotografía del carnet de la obra social del deportista, como confirmación absoluta de que fue él quien pasó la noche con ella.
El jugador es Andrés Chávez, que ayer hizo el tercer gol de Boca en el partido contra Vélez en La Bombonera por la 5ta fecha del Torneo, en lo que fue la primera victoria del club como local en lo que va de la temporada.
44 Comments
