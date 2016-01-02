Es la pregunta que cientos de vecinos se realizaban cuando granizos del tamaño de naranjas, destruyeron literalmente el distrito sanrafaelino de Jaime Prats.
Las intensas tormentas registradas este viernes en San Rafael, volvieron a generar malestar entre los productores afectados y el funcionamiento del sistema de Lucha Antigranizo, volvió a poner en duda su efectividad, teniendo en cuenta que por ejemplo en el distrito de Jaime Prats, el granizo alcanzó el tamaño de naranjas, provocando cuantiosos daños.
De público conocimiento es que la gestión de Pérez dejó en “desastre” la Lucha Antigranizo, sin stock de bengalas ni cartuchos que dejaron “a la buena de Dios” las cientos de hectáreas cultivadas que además de tener un impacto directo en las economías regionales, son fuente de trabajo y sustento para miles de agricultores y productores.
Previo a asumir en la gestión, Cornejo envió a sus ministros al interior de la provincia para reunirse con entidades agrarias, intendentes y agricultores, a fin de estar al tanto de la situación regional, y en el caso de San Rafael, la Lucha Antigranizo fue uno de los primeros que se planteó en la mesa de discusión, atento a las proyecciones del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional(SMN) para el verano, y por otro, porque urge a los productores obtener una buena cosecha que corte la racha de años anteriores donde la helada y el granizo han sido un azote implacable que ha diezmado la producción sobre todo en el Oasis Sur.
Sin embargo, hasta ahora el funcionamiento de la Lucha Antigranizo viene dejando más dudas que seguridad a los productores; y será necesario que el nuevo gobierno provincial, tome rápida carta al respecto, revisando los protocolos de trabajo o disponiendo los insumos que sean necesarios para evitar que otro año, cientos de familias vean como un año de trabajo se va en cinco minutos o menos.
60 COMENTARIOS
Please check my free torrent downloads. Latest torrents and movies for
free. My site offers the latest bockbuster maovies 100% free.
Nіght famipy devotions were one of the most essential elements of Lee and
Larry?s ɗay. Daddy learn part of the story of Jesuѕ coming at Christmаs which is wherｅ he read
everу уear during Ⅾecember so they wold know the ɑctսal reasߋn for Christmas, to celebrate the birth of Jeѕus.
On the end off it, Lee requested, ?Daddy, did Jesus get ɑ birthday party every year with presenbts and a clown too?
http://rancor.co/261vn.html261vn
you are luckly!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really recognise what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my
web site =). We could have a hyperlink change agreement between us
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website
is very good.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I wanted to
write a little comment to support you.
Hi friends, how is the whole thing, and what
you want to say concerning this article, in my view its really amazing designed for me.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my blog so i came to return the
favor?.I’m trying to to find things to enhance my website!I assume its good enough to make use of a few of your
concepts!!
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people
you actually recognise what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked.
Kindly also seek advice from my website =). We will have a link
change arrangement between us
It’s in reality a great and helpful piece of
info. I’m glad that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any
message boards that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
Superb blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that
cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really
love to be a part of online community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read
stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of
your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this web site.
He used to be totally right. This put up actually made my day.
You cann’t consider just how a lot time I had spent for this
info! Thank you!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right
here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very
often inside case you shield this increase.
Good post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more
on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Bless you!
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared to books, as I found this
post at this web site.
I do not even know how I stopped up here, however I
believed this post was once good. I don’t recognize who you
are however definitely you’re going to a famous
blogger if you happen to are not already. Cheers!
I am really loving the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog readers have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your
web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered
vibrant clear idea
It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this web
site and reading the views of all mates regarding this article, while
I am also eager of getting know-how.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this
site is in fact good and the visitors are actually sharing fastidious thoughts.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed
to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
First off I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you
center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.
I have had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems
like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Thank you!
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this web site.
Hi there friends, how is everything, and what you would like to
say regarding this piece of writing, in my view
its actually amazing in support of me.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will talk about this
website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
I really like what you guys tend to be up too.
Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the terrific works
guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check
out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked
at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful site!
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but
I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now
each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Wow! After all I got a website from where I can actually
get valuable facts regarding my study and knowledge.
Hey there I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking
on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks
a lot for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the
moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much
more, Please do keep up the great jo.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity regarding unpredicted emotions.
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free
to send me an email.
If you wish for to improve your familiarity only keep visiting this web site and
be updated with the most up-to-date gossip posted here.
It is the best time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time
to be happy. I have read this post and if I may just I wish to counsel you
few attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you can write next
articles relating to this article. I wish to learn more issues approximately
it!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth used to be a
entertainment account it. Glance advanced to far introduced agreeable from
you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
I like it when people get together and share opinions.
Great blog, keep it up!
Thanks to my father who told me regarding this weblog, this weblog is genuinely remarkable.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny
bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the
-Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment
is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
Perhaps there is a means you can remove me from that
service? Appreciate it!
I truly love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you develop this website yourself?
Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my very own website and would
like to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Appreciate it!
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get
a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it,
any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so
much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very
much appreciated.
es cierto q cuando mas se necesitan,no estan, sera xq no tienen bengalas ?? xq estan retenidos en la aduana???? esto hace ver q son efectivos cuando estan, sino,no hubiera pasado esto, lastima q la burocracia ,tiene mas poder……….y ahora q hacemos ??? ayudaran,colaboraran esos q critican a los agricultores , xq dicen q juntamos la plata con pala………..la pala solo la usan para trabajar,esperemos q se restituya el servicio y no se pierda lo poco y nada q queda………
Cual lucha?
perdon , a q te referis con esa pregunta ? no se entiende,es muy amplio el concepto………………
No sigan con la mentira.no sean cómplices gobierno y digan la verdad.dejen de lucrar con la gente. Todos los gobiernos ha hecho y siguen haciendo negocio.
Rentable para unos pocos extranjeros!!!!Investiguen si son efectivo y dónde están porque cuando se los necesita ,no aparecen.No sigan lucrando con el programa de lucha,por favor!!digan la verdad
Quien lucra con el Programa de la Lucha???
Debe ser otra herencia de Paquito Perez q no hay cohetes !!!!
Dejen de joder con el agro en mendoza!!!!! La mineria es mas rentable!!!!!!!
ahh!!!!! otro q le lavaron el cerebro,pobre !!!!……a esta altura de las experiencias en otras provincias, no ven q no es lo q prometen ? no ven la contaminacion, que se lllevan y no dejan nada ? q contratan pocos empleados, q no cobran lo q dicen, q dejan todo destruido ? eso es poco ? puedo seguir…q se hace con toda la gente q invierte,trabaja en y del agro, q son infinitamente mas,q las q lo harian con la mineria, q comerian, metales ? el q este con la mineria q no coma nada de lo del campo ( la tierra) del agro y despues que opine…………..
van todo
Entonces, come cascotes… Y ojo, no estoy en contra de la minería, pero que sea segura y NACIONAL
Mirta Denita sos vos la que no sabe nada.investiga.estudia.asesorate birn y fespues tenemos una discucion inteligente,estamos?
Si,yo tb quiero estar en la discusion
Señora mirta…. si de contaminacion hablamos…. sabe usted donde termina laa aguas servidas DE LAS BODEGAS U OTRAS INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTICIAS? YO se lo contesto, EN LAS MAPAS DE AGUAS SUBTERRANEAS… VEALO USTED MISMO, ENTRE LOS QUIMICOS QUE ARROJAN ESTA EL CIANURO…