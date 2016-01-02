¿Qué pasó con la Lucha Antigranizo? Compartir en Whatsapp

Es la pregunta que cientos de vecinos se realizaban cuando granizos del tamaño de naranjas, destruyeron literalmente el distrito sanrafaelino de Jaime Prats.

Los granizos alcanzaron el tamaño de naranjas / Gentileza.
Los granizos alcanzaron el tamaño de naranjas / Gentileza.

Las intensas tormentas registradas este viernes en San Rafael, volvieron a generar malestar entre los productores afectados y el funcionamiento del sistema de Lucha Antigranizo, volvió a poner en duda su efectividad, teniendo en cuenta que por ejemplo en el distrito de Jaime Prats, el granizo alcanzó el tamaño de naranjas, provocando cuantiosos daños.

De público conocimiento es que la gestión de Pérez dejó en “desastre” la Lucha Antigranizo, sin stock de bengalas ni cartuchos que dejaron “a la buena de Dios” las cientos de hectáreas cultivadas que además de tener un impacto directo en las economías regionales, son fuente de trabajo y sustento para miles de agricultores y productores.

Previo a asumir en la gestión, Cornejo envió a sus ministros al interior de la provincia para reunirse con entidades agrarias, intendentes y agricultores, a fin de estar al tanto de la situación regional, y en el caso de San Rafael, la Lucha Antigranizo fue uno de los primeros que se planteó en la mesa de discusión, atento a las proyecciones del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional(SMN) para el verano, y por otro, porque urge a los productores obtener una buena cosecha que corte la racha de años anteriores donde la helada y el granizo han sido un azote implacable que ha diezmado la producción sobre todo en el Oasis Sur.

Sin embargo, hasta ahora el funcionamiento de la Lucha Antigranizo viene dejando más dudas que seguridad a los productores; y será necesario que el nuevo gobierno provincial, tome rápida carta al respecto, revisando los protocolos de trabajo o disponiendo los insumos que sean necesarios para evitar que otro año, cientos de familias vean como un año de trabajo se va en cinco minutos o menos.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

60 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *