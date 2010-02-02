El titular de la Corte Suprema sostuvo que con el “rumor” que circuló a principios de enero “se pretende afectar la imagen imparcial de un juez vinculándolo a una candidatura política” y pidió “ser independiente también respecto de los inevitables rumores”. Lorenzetti aseveró que si un juez quiere dedicarse a la política “debe decirlo claramente”.

Este es el mensaje del Dr. Ricardo Lorenzetti

Estimados amigos: respondiendo a algunas de sus preguntas sobre una posible candidatura a vicepresidente deseo decirles lo siguiente:

1). La versión fue tan absurda e insostenible que me pareció innecesario desmentirla;

2). Nadie afirmó nunca nada al respecto, sino que surgió como un rumor, cuyo origen desconozco.

3). La finalidad, en cambio, es previsible, porque se pretende afectar la imagen imparcial de un juez vinculándolo a una candidatura política. La idea de debilitar a los jueces mediante rumores vinculados a la política, o la corrupción, o cualquier otra actividad incompatible con su función, no es nueva ni exclusiva de nuestro pais, e incluso parece ir en aumento dada la importancia que está teniendo el Poder Judicial en todo el mundo. Lo importante es ser independiente también respecto de los inevitables rumores.

4). Finalmente, cabe aclarar que, según nuestra tradición histórica, no es malo que un juez se dedique a la política, y así lo demuestra el busto de homenaje a Figueroa Alcorta, en la sede del Palacio de Justicia, por su actuación en los tres poderes del Estado. Sin embargo, si uno tomara esa decisión, debe decirlo claramente. Hasta tanto eso no suceda, no hay que creer en los rumores y sí en cambio en que seguiremos trabajando por cumplir nuestra función en la Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación.