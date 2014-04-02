En el inicio de su programa, el conductor amplió lo que disparó a la mañana en Twitter contra la ex Gran Hermano.

Después de haberla llamado “zorra tucumana” y “extorsionadora” en Twitter esta mañana, en el inicio de Intrusos Jorge Rial volvió a disparar con todo contra Marianela Mirra.

A continuación, el descargo de Jorge Rial:

“Pido disculpas por alterar la rutina del programa. Pero me harté de las buenitas, me harté de las putas, me harté de los extorsionadores. Te estoy hablando a vos, Marianela Mirra. Sé que tenés socios extorsionadores. Me tomé mi tiempo para hablar, pero ya descubrí tu jueguito. Vos lideras una asociación ilícita que extorsiona gente. Sos una mierda de persona. No hago este descargo para deslindar mis responsabilidades en mi quiebre con Mariana (Antoniale). Pero a esta chica hay que pararla. Ella tenía otros hombres en la mira, de hecho, uno estaba por caer. Hay gente en Tucumán laburando detrás de tu banda. Se metieron con cantantes y políticos. Por tu culpa hubo gente que estuvo a punto de suicidarse. Yo quiero que estos hijos de puta se terminen”.