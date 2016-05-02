El vehículo utilitario, terminó estampado contra los robles del Boulevar de avenida Los Sauces.
Esteban Archambaulf, ex jugador de Sportivo Balloffet y actual titular en el equipo de primera de Rincón del Atuel de San Rafael, protagonizó un violento accidente este domingo, cuando por causas que se desconocen, perdió el dominio de la Peugeot Parner que manejaba por Av. Los Sauces, y terminó estampado contra uno de los grandes robles que le dan el nombre al boulevard de esa avenida.
Pese al violento impacto, el joven que viajaba solo al momento del accidente, solo sufrió heridas leves.
La investigación del hecho, quedó en manos de la Comisaría 38°.
