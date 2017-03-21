General Motors Argentina reitera que no despedirá empleados y adelanta que lanzará un nuevo producto Compartir en Whatsapp

El presidente de la compañía, Edgar Lourencon, expresó que la reestructuración que atraviesa la firma es específica para los Estados Unidos. Puntualizó que no afecta operaciones en el Mercosur y en la Argentina. “Acá estamos con una operación bastante sólida”, afirmó. Ayer, la automotriz estadounidene se declaró en bancarrota.

El presidente de General Motors Argentina, Edgar Lourencon, confirmó que la empresa no dispondrá despidos en el país como consecuencia de la suspensión de pagos de la firma estadounidense, y adelantó que lanzará un nuevo modelo en el marco de su plan de inversiones.

El ejecutivo expresó que la reestructuración que atraviesa la firma es específica para los Estados Unidos, y puntualizó que no afecta operaciones en el Mercosur y en la Argentina.

“Acá estamos con una operación bastante sólida, sin ningún problema de solvencia, estamos sanos para seguir invirtiendo y estamos haciéndolo en un producto nuevo cuya producción va a empezar para lanzarlo a fin de año”, dijo en radio Continental.

Lourencon sostuvo que los clientes “deben estar tranquilos, también los empleados y proveedores”, porque “van a seguir como estuvimos los últimos años, con un ritmo muy fuerte de inversión, en especial, para este nuevo producto que se empezará a producir el último trimestre”.

GM Argentina tiene una planta en Rosario con más de 2.200 empleados.

El directivo confirmó también la existencia de un préstamo de la Anses. “Hace un año que estamos hablando con el Gobierno, como lo hacemos con todos los países donde estamos haciendo inversiones”, dijo.

En ese sentido, agregó que “la inversión será superior a los 500 millones de pesos para el nuevo producto, y parte de ese dinero lo recibiremos como apoyo del Gobierno argentino”.

Sobre el nuevo vehículo que lanzará la empresa, explicó que “tendrá cuatro puertas” y que si bien “no reemplazará ningún producto de los que tenemos hoy, para la marca representará un aporte muy grande y para la industria argentina también”, debido a que “tres cuartos de la producción va a ser destinada a la exportación”.

Lourencon prometió que el valor del auto será “muy competitivo”, dentro del mercado.

Por último, insistió en que “nosotros somos dependientes de la división de América Latina que seguirá operando tal cual”, y analizó que los problemas que atraviesa la corporación en Estados Unidos se originaron por una serie de factores.

“Hubo un cambio de productos a nivel mundial con autos más chicos, por otro lado disminuyó el mercado norteamericano y la estructura mundial automotriz”, analizó.

Pese a que GM “venía trabajando en esto”, se precipitó la crisis “en el final del año pasado donde los mercados bajaron de forma muy rápida y nos dejaron en una posición complicada en materia de créditos” que llevó a “buscar el apoyo del Estado norteamericano”, concluyó Lourencon.

(Telam)

