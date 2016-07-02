Para escapar de una posible condena, Franco Reverberi se fue del país en 2011 y se instaló en un pequeño pueblo de Italia, donde la Justicia rechazó su extradición ya que allí la tortura no es delito

Sorbolo es un pequeño pueblo en la provincia de Parma, en Italia, en el que viven menos de 10 mil personas. Cerca de allí, en la comuna de Enzano di Sorbolo, de 300 habitantes, está la Parroquia de San Andrés Apóstol, a donde se refugió en 2011 el cura Franco Reverberi Boschi, acusado en Argentina por crímenes de lesa humanidad cometidos durante la última dictadura militar. Sin embargo, el pedido de extradición fracasó porque la tortura en Italia no es delito. Por eso, una asociación en defensa de los derechos y garantías en el sistema penal impulsa el boicot de la Iglesia. El domingo se sabrá si la iniciativa llega a buen puerto.

En la página de Interpol todavía figura el pedido de captura internacional que pesa sobre Reverberi Boschi, de 78 años, por el delito de “imposición de tormentos”. Por lo menos cuatro víctimas de la represión ilegal aseguran que lo vieron presenciando las sesiones de tortura en el centro clandestino de detención conocido como “Casa departamento”, en la ciudad mendocina de San Rafael, algunas veces con la Biblia en la mano. En esos días, el cura era capellán del Ejército con grado de capitán en el Octavo Batallón de Infantería de Montaña de esa localidad.

En 2010, un fiscal de San Rafael impulsó una investigación por los delitos cometidos durante la dictadura en esa ciudad. Cuando en 2012 liberó una orden de detención contra el cura italiano y otra treintena de represores, Reverberi Boschi ya estaba seguro en el pueblo de Parma en el que nació el 24 de diciembre de 1937. Lo invitó el párroco de Enzano di Sorbolo y la excusa fueron los supuestos problemas de salud del sacerdote.

Argentina encaró un pedido de extradición que fue rechazado por el Tribunal de Apelaciones de Bolonia y el Tribunal Supremo. ¿El motivo? En Italia la tortura no es delito.

“Italia es un paraíso judicial para los torturadores”, denunció en declaraciones a VICE News el promotor del boicot contra el cura, Patrizio Gonnella, presidente de la organización Antigone.

El 26 de junio, Día Internacional contra la Tortura, Gonella subió un manifiesto a la web en el que convocó a darle la espalda al cura. “Sería bueno si los ciudadanos de Enzano Sorbolo se abstuvieron de ir a la misa dominical en la parroquia de San Andrés”, sugirió. Y aclaró: “No sabemos si don Franco Reverberi es culpable o no. No se sabe porque en su caso, como en todos los casos de tortura en Italia, no hay espacio judicial para esclarecer la verdad, por lo que la huelga de fieles podría ser una compensación simbólica a las víctimas de la tortura, ya que la compensación judicial no es posible”. Fuente: Infobae