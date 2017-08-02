La niebla complica ingresos al Gran Mendoza Compartir en Whatsapp

El Acceso Norte es el más complicado y hay congestión en el nudo vial.

La niebla complica la circulación en varios accesos / Archivo

Algunos bancos de niebla, complicaban el ingreso al Gran Mendoza, reduciendo la visibilidad sobre todo en el Acceso Norte y Este.

Además, el fuerte flujo vehicular generaba congestión vehicular en el nudo vial.

