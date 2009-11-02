Sendero autoguiado para Caverna de Las Brujas Compartir en Whatsapp

Cartel Indicador sendero caverna En un arduo trabajo de guardaparques de la Dirección de Recursos Naturales Renovables, uno de los paseos turísticos favoritos de nuestros visitantes sumó una nueva alternativa. Un sendero autoguiado se inauguró en Caverna de Las Brujas.

Como parte de su planificación anual, los guardaparques asignados a Caverna de Las Brujas se propusieron dar forma a una nueva actividad para los excursionistas que visiten el lugar. Buscando que la flora y fauna nativa tenga presencia en el entorno, quedó habilitado un sendero que reúne numerosas especies autóctonas.

Con el aporte económico tanto de la Dirección de Recursos Naturales Renovables, de agentes privados como de la Dirección de Turismo, el mismo cuerpo de guardaparques realizó la cartelería, delineó los senderos y seleccionó las doce especies vegetales que se exhiben.

Es posible que tu navegador no permita visualizar esta imagen. “Rapu Wayun” o sendero de la espina, muestra cómo la flora y la fauna se desarrollan en un ambiente andino patagónico casi a 2000 metros sobre el nivel del mar, en condiciones meteorológicas y de suelos que hacen difícil la vida de plantas y animales. En estas condiciones la flora y la fauna desarrollan adaptaciones que hacen que la supervivencia en el lugar sea exitosa.

turistas en sendero cavernaAl tiempo que los turistas esperan su ingreso a la caverna, desde ahora podrán disfrutar de las formas y los colores que brinda la naturaleza, respetándola y leyendo el ejemplo de especies que aprovechan los recursos para desarrollarse en contextos tan rigurosos.

