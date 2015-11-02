Brook San Rafael festejó Halloween Compartir en Whatsapp

Brook San Rafael festejó noche de brujas en su boliche, con una fiesta temática inolvidable.

La cadena de Discos Brook, que recientemente abrió las puertas de Brook San Rafael en Dean Funes y Sarmiento de la Ciudad. Festejó Halloween este sábado.

