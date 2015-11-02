Últimos cambios: La Real Academia Española de la Lengua informó lo siguiente:

1.- Definitivamente, las letras “ch” y “ll”, quedan fuera del alfabeto en español. Serán dígrafos, tal como la “rr”. Este cambio consiste en reducir el alfabeto, debido a que estas letras son combinaciones de otras que ya están incluidas en el abecedario.

2.- La “y” griega se llamará (ye), la “v” (uve) y la “w” (uve doble). Debemos perder la costumbre de señalar a la b, como larga, grande o alta, tampoco de “Bolívar” o peor, “de burro”. Nunca más debemos decir v corta, chiquita, pequeña o “v de Venezuela” y menos “de vaca”.

Aunque en el caso de la w, la RAE sugiere “uve doble”, cuando nosotros la llamamos doble v. El nombre uve se origina para distinguir oralmente la b de la v, pues se pronuncian de la misma forma en nuestro idioma. Al decir uve (v), nunca se confundirá con la b (be), de allí la justificación para este cambio. En el caso de la y, es preferible el sonido ye y no “y griega”, por ser más sencillo de expresar y diferenciarse totalmente de la vocal i, llamada comúnmente i latina o i de iglesia.

3.- La conjunción disyuntiva “o” se escribirá siempre sin tilde. Aunque muchos insistan (todavía) en colocarle la tilde (ó) en la escritura corriente, únicamente se utilizaba en este caso: 5 ó 6 para diferenciarla del número 506. Es decir, evitar la confusión entre la letra o y el cero (0). Este uso diacrítico ya no tiene excusa; porque hoy en día, gracias a la utilización de los computadores, la conjunción “o” se diferencia visible y notoriamente del 0, según el alegato de la RAE. Lo adecuado será: 5 o 6.

4.- La supresión del acento ortográfico en el adverbio-pronombre este, ese y aquel. Su uso no estará justificado, ni siquiera en caso de ambigüedad. Ej. Voy solo al cine a ver películas de terror (“solamente”) o, Voy solo al cine a ver películas de terror (“solo, sin compañía”). Por consiguiente, a partir de ahora, podrá prescindirse de la tilde en estos casos, incluso en caso de doble interpretación, pues cabe colocar perfectamente sinónimos (solamente o únicamente, en el caso del adverbio solo). Ej. Voy únicamente (o solamente) al cine a ver películas de terror.

En el caso de las palabras “guion”, “hui”, “Sion”, “truhan” o “fie”, deben escribirse obligatoriamente sin tilde, (lo contrario será una falta de ortografía).

5- Los términos genéricos que se anteponen a nombres propios, se escribirán en minúscula: golfo de Venezuela, península de Araya, islas Galápagos, océano Pacífico, etc.

6.- No será correcto escribir “piercing, catering, sexy, judo o manager” (es decir: piercing, catering, sexy), si no se hace en cursiva o entre comillas, para remarcar su origen extranjero, como es la norma para este tipo de vocablos. Solo pueden escribirse sin cursiva, la forma adaptada al idioma español de estas palabras: pirsin, cáterin, sexi, yudo y mánayer. Otros ejemplos: smoking > esmoquin; camping > campin; bricolage > bricolaje, entre otros.

7.- Los prefijos “ex”, “anti” y pro” ya no estarán separadas de la palabra que los precede. Ej. “Provida, expresidente, anticonstitucional”.

Tradicionalmente “ex”, “anti” y pro”, debían escribirse separados de la palabra que las precedía, pero ahora se irán unidos, como el caso de “exesposa” y “provida”.

Por lo tanto, no existen ex presidentes ni ex maridos, etc., pasaron a ser “expresidentes” y “exmaridos” (junto, no separado). Únicamente las expresiones compuestas como; alto comisionado, capitán general, podrán utilizar los prefijos “ex” y “pro” en forma separada. Ej. Ex alto comisionado, ex capitán general, pro derechos humanos, etcétera.

Igualmente varían las grafías de quórum por “cuórum”, Qatar será Catar, Iraq por Irak y Tchaikovski pasará a escribirse Chaikovski.

8.- Ya no se escribirá “Papa” con letra inicial mayúscula, para hablar de la máxima autoridad de la Iglesia Católica , sino “papa”, con minúscula. Pueden escribirse en mayúscula solo, aunque no obligada, cuando no van seguidos del nombre propio: “La recepción a Su Santidad será en el palacio arzobispal”. Sin embargo, es obligada la minúscula, en este caso: “Esperamos la visita de su santidad Benedicto XVI”.

9.- Se evitará la mayúscula inicial en “don”, “doña”, “fray”, “santo”, “san”, “excelencia”, “señoría”, “sor”, “vuestra merced”, aunque se admite la mayúscula inicial en los tratamientos protocolarios de las más altas dignidades (su santidad, su majestad, su excelencia).

10.- Los personajes de ficción irán siempre con mayúscula inicial (Aureliano Buendía, Harry Potter, Mafalda) y también lo harán aquellos formados por nombres comunes: “Caperucita Roja”, “el Gato con Botas”, la “Cucarachita Martínez”.

11.- Los vocablos como güisqui que es grafía correcta actual en español equivalente a la palabra inglesa whisky o whiskey, y se escribirá : wiski.