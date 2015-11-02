Últimos cambios: La Real Academia Española de la Lengua informó lo siguiente:
1.- Definitivamente, las letras “ch” y “ll”, quedan fuera del alfabeto en español. Serán dígrafos, tal como la “rr”. Este cambio consiste en reducir el alfabeto, debido a que estas letras son combinaciones de otras que ya están incluidas en el abecedario.
2.- La “y” griega se llamará (ye), la “v” (uve) y la “w” (uve doble). Debemos perder la costumbre de señalar a la b, como larga, grande o alta, tampoco de “Bolívar” o peor, “de burro”. Nunca más debemos decir v corta, chiquita, pequeña o “v de Venezuela” y menos “de vaca”.
Aunque en el caso de la w, la RAE sugiere “uve doble”, cuando nosotros la llamamos doble v. El nombre uve se origina para distinguir oralmente la b de la v, pues se pronuncian de la misma forma en nuestro idioma. Al decir uve (v), nunca se confundirá con la b (be), de allí la justificación para este cambio. En el caso de la y, es preferible el sonido ye y no “y griega”, por ser más sencillo de expresar y diferenciarse totalmente de la vocal i, llamada comúnmente i latina o i de iglesia.
3.- La conjunción disyuntiva “o” se escribirá siempre sin tilde. Aunque muchos insistan (todavía) en colocarle la tilde (ó) en la escritura corriente, únicamente se utilizaba en este caso: 5 ó 6 para diferenciarla del número 506. Es decir, evitar la confusión entre la letra o y el cero (0). Este uso diacrítico ya no tiene excusa; porque hoy en día, gracias a la utilización de los computadores, la conjunción “o” se diferencia visible y notoriamente del 0, según el alegato de la RAE. Lo adecuado será: 5 o 6.
4.- La supresión del acento ortográfico en el adverbio-pronombre este, ese y aquel. Su uso no estará justificado, ni siquiera en caso de ambigüedad. Ej. Voy solo al cine a ver películas de terror (“solamente”) o, Voy solo al cine a ver películas de terror (“solo, sin compañía”). Por consiguiente, a partir de ahora, podrá prescindirse de la tilde en estos casos, incluso en caso de doble interpretación, pues cabe colocar perfectamente sinónimos (solamente o únicamente, en el caso del adverbio solo). Ej. Voy únicamente (o solamente) al cine a ver películas de terror.
En el caso de las palabras “guion”, “hui”, “Sion”, “truhan” o “fie”, deben escribirse obligatoriamente sin tilde, (lo contrario será una falta de ortografía).
5- Los términos genéricos que se anteponen a nombres propios, se escribirán en minúscula: golfo de Venezuela, península de Araya, islas Galápagos, océano Pacífico, etc.
6.- No será correcto escribir “piercing, catering, sexy, judo o manager” (es decir: piercing, catering, sexy), si no se hace en cursiva o entre comillas, para remarcar su origen extranjero, como es la norma para este tipo de vocablos. Solo pueden escribirse sin cursiva, la forma adaptada al idioma español de estas palabras: pirsin, cáterin, sexi, yudo y mánayer. Otros ejemplos: smoking > esmoquin; camping > campin; bricolage > bricolaje, entre otros.
7.- Los prefijos “ex”, “anti” y pro” ya no estarán separadas de la palabra que los precede. Ej. “Provida, expresidente, anticonstitucional”.
Tradicionalmente “ex”, “anti” y pro”, debían escribirse separados de la palabra que las precedía, pero ahora se irán unidos, como el caso de “exesposa” y “provida”.
Por lo tanto, no existen ex presidentes ni ex maridos, etc., pasaron a ser “expresidentes” y “exmaridos” (junto, no separado). Únicamente las expresiones compuestas como; alto comisionado, capitán general, podrán utilizar los prefijos “ex” y “pro” en forma separada. Ej. Ex alto comisionado, ex capitán general, pro derechos humanos, etcétera.
Igualmente varían las grafías de quórum por “cuórum”, Qatar será Catar, Iraq por Irak y Tchaikovski pasará a escribirse Chaikovski.
8.- Ya no se escribirá “Papa” con letra inicial mayúscula, para hablar de la máxima autoridad de la Iglesia Católica , sino “papa”, con minúscula. Pueden escribirse en mayúscula solo, aunque no obligada, cuando no van seguidos del nombre propio: “La recepción a Su Santidad será en el palacio arzobispal”. Sin embargo, es obligada la minúscula, en este caso: “Esperamos la visita de su santidad Benedicto XVI”.
9.- Se evitará la mayúscula inicial en “don”, “doña”, “fray”, “santo”, “san”, “excelencia”, “señoría”, “sor”, “vuestra merced”, aunque se admite la mayúscula inicial en los tratamientos protocolarios de las más altas dignidades (su santidad, su majestad, su excelencia).
10.- Los personajes de ficción irán siempre con mayúscula inicial (Aureliano Buendía, Harry Potter, Mafalda) y también lo harán aquellos formados por nombres comunes: “Caperucita Roja”, “el Gato con Botas”, la “Cucarachita Martínez”.
11.- Los vocablos como güisqui que es grafía correcta actual en español equivalente a la palabra inglesa whisky o whiskey, y se escribirá : wiski.
72 COMENTARIOS
Very good article post.
I really liked your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
“Things i have usually told men and women is that when searching for a good online electronics shop, there are a few variables that you have to consider. First and foremost, you would like to make sure to get a reputable as well as reliable shop that has gotten great testimonials and ratings from other buyers and marketplace advisors. This will ensure you are handling a well-known store providing you with good services and help to its patrons. Thanks for sharing your opinions on this blog site.”
school because of the transgender policy.|For any person who believed that twerking had its moment and now it’s gone, that is clearly not the case.|
by numerous as strip clubs”.|To twerk tougher push harder, push your hips backwards and forwards harder (by backwards and forwards,
this isn’t just any ordinary twerking clip.|From Miley Cyrus’s titillating 2013 overall performance to on the internet tutorials, twerk videos have exploded in popularity over the last handful of years.|Mixtapes from DJ Godfather and artists like DJ Snake , Lil Jon , T-pain ,
Wiz Khalifa and Nicki Minaj In 2012, She released her 1st single, Fame”.|We watched intensely in the mirror to see whether we could imitate Diamond’s impressive twerking method, then looked at every single
girls are genius when it comes to mixing the art of dancing and the art of getting attractive at the very same time.|The suit described the abuse suffered by girls at the northern Minnesota
the rest is viral video history.|Gaunt’s dataset includes videos of girls alone in their bedrooms, or with friends, or groups of girls in living rooms or backyards.|In my humble opinion those
It appears like one particular of the guys could deal with 1 skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was as well a lot for him.
“IвЂ™d have to check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I usually do! I get pleasure from studying a submit that will make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!”
We can’t honestly say that we weren’t shocked and impressed by the sheer ingenuity of the Twerking Butt.|The staff at Scripps Ranch High College discussed a twerking incident involving students in a letter addressed to a school trustee.|
It seems like a single of the guys could deal with one particular skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was as well much for him.
as girls wearing these hats that are produced to look like animal heads: not at all.|A desire to rebel against such a buttoned-up ethos leaves the white girl desperate for an identity
through which to distinguish herself.|Some enterprising person backstage just occurred to be shooting video of the incident and, properly,
“I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.”
“I truly appreciate this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.”
“Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol”
magnificent issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?
“Thanks again for the blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.”
“”Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that Thanks for lunch!””
In reality, they have been so devoted to twerking they would go to the Supreme Court to defend their very first amendment appropriate to throw the d.|Soon after the New Directions watch Blaine’s scandalous twerking video,
It appears like one of the guys could manage a single skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was too considerably for him.
It appears like 1 of the guys could deal with one particular skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was also considerably for him.
always i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am
reading at this time.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend
your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me
a appropriate deal. I were a little bit acquainted of
this your broadcast provided bright transparent concept
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later.
Many thanks
Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed
.. Any recommendations? Thank you!
These are really wonderful ideas in about blogging. You have touched some nice things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Take care!
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
Simply want to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is just spectacular and that i
could suppose you are a professional in this
subject. Fine together with your permission allow me
to grasp your feed to stay up to date with imminent post.
Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
What’s up colleagues, its wonderful post on the topic of educationand fully
explained, keep it up all the time.
Thanks in support of sharing such a pleasant idea, piece of writing is nice, thats
why i have read it fully
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve
my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Asking questions are genuinely good thing if you are not understanding something totally,
except this post gives fastidious understanding yet.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging
for? you made blogging look easy. The entire look of
your website is wonderful, let alone the content material!
Hello There. I found your weblog using msn.
That is a very smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful information. Thank
you for the post. I’ll certainly return.
What’s up friends, fastidious piece of writing and nice urging
commented here, I am really enjoying by these.
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Thanks!
Awesome site you have here but I was wondering if you knew
of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other
knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please
let me know. Thanks a lot!
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
You really make it appear so easy along with your
presentation however I find this matter to be actually something that I feel I would by no means understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely vast for me.
I’m looking ahead in your next publish, I will attempt to get the hang of
it!
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is simply cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this
subject. Fine with your permission allow me to
grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Awesome issues here. I’m very satisfied to look your post.
Thanks a lot and I am having a look ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too great.
I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a
wonderful website.
Having read this I thought it was really informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this informative article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Hi there every one, here every person is sharing such know-how, so it’s pleasant to
read this website, and I used to pay a visit this webpage everyday.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Appreciate it!
I am really inspired along with your writing talents as neatly
as with the format in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self?
Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer
a great blog like this one today..
I enjoy, lead to I found exactly what I was having
a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you
man. Have a great day. Bye
all the time i used to read smaller content that as well
clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am
reading at this place.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I got this web page from my friend who informed me regarding this website and now
this time I am visiting this web page and reading
very informative articles or reviews at this time.
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant thought,
article is fastidious, thats why i have read it entirely
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your
broadcast offered vibrant transparent concept
This information is priceless. Where can I find
out more?
Truly when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other visitors that they will help,
so here it occurs.
Its not my first time to visit this site, i am browsing this site
dailly and obtain fastidious data from here daily.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading
it, you will be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later on. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
It’s genuinely very complex in this busy life to listen news
on Television, thus I only use internet for
that reason, and obtain the most up-to-date news.
I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out more
details.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my
4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I
had to tell someone!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to
“return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my
website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog
could undeniably be one of the best in its field. Wonderful blog!
Truly when someone doesn’t know afterward its up to other users that they will help, so here it occurs.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything
new from right here. I did however expertise some
technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could
get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising
and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to
my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to go back the
favor?.I’m attempting to to find issues to enhance my web site!I suppose its adequate to
make use of some of your concepts!!
bookmarked!!, I like your website!
Hi there, There’s no doubt that your blog could be having
internet browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at your
blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it’s got some
overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Apart from that, fantastic site!