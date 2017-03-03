La negociación entre el gobierno bonaerense y los docentes entró en un callejón sin salida.
“Nuevamente, el Gobierno de la Provincia le ha mentido a la sociedad y a los docentes“, afirmó el secretario general de Suteba, Roberto Baradel, al salir de la frustrada reunión que mantuvieron los maestros con la administración que conduce María Eugenia Vidal.
Ocurre que el Ministerio de Trabajo de la provincia de Buenos Aires dictó la conciliación obligatoria para el conflicto docente en territorio bonaerense tras no llegar a un acuerdo con los gremios en el encuentro que se realizó este viernes al mediodía. Así intenta evitar el paro de 48horas de la próxima semana.
Según informó el Gobierno, la audiencia de la conciliación obligatoria será para el 8 de marzo.
Los gremios rechazaron la decisión y la consideraron “ilegal” ya que, aseguran, la medida de fuerza fue “convocada por gremios nacionales“. Por tanto, la consideraron “fuera de jurisdicción“.
El paro nacional, explican los docentes, se debe a que la Casa Rosada decidió que no se abriera la paritaria nacional, que fija un piso para los salarios de los docentes de todo el país.
Así, la gestión de Mauricio Macri determinó que la recomposición salarial docente se realice provincia por provincia. El jueves, en la víspera de la nueva reunión con los maestros, el Jefe de Gabinete, Marcos Peña, había ratificado en una rueda de prensa con Vidal y el jefe de gobierno porteño, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, que no cambiarían esa postura.
Según el jefe de ministros, el motivo por el cual se convoca a esa paritaria “ya fue resuelto“, en referencia al salario mínimo docente, “que a partir del año pasado se actualiza automáticamente todos los años”, dijo.
Previo a la conciliación obligatoria, el Gobierno bonaerense había ofrecido a los gremios docentes una suma no remunerativa, por única vez, a cuenta del incremento salarial. La oferta oscilaba entre los $800 y los $2000, según los sueldos. Y ató el devenir de la propuesta al inicio de clases.
Con esa estrategia buscó acercar posiciones y no modificar el porcentaje del 18% que el Gobierno nacional pretende como pauta de negociación salarial a nivel nacional.
Los gremios rechazaron la oferta por considerarla “una coima” y aseguraron que al Gobierno provincial “no le interesa que haya clases el día lunes”. Previamente, los sindicatos bonaerenses se solidarizaron con Baradel por las amenazas que recibió tanto él como su familia.
Tal como se desarrollaron los hechos, la estrategia de llamar a “una conciliación obligatoria” en la Provincia había sido preparada con anterioridad. Algo dejó entrever el ministro de Trabajo, Marcelo Villegas, en la conferencia de prensa que brindó junto al ministro de Economía, Hernán Lacunza, y el de Educación, Alejandro Finocchiaro, tras el final de las negociaciones.
Nueva escalada
En declaraciones a la prensa a la salida de la reunión con autoridades bonaerenses en La Plata, Baradel subrayó que “ninguno de los gremiosprovinciales ha declarado una medida de fuerza“, por lo que consideró que el gobierno de Vidal “dictó una conciliación obligatoria ilegal sobre el paro de los sindicatos nacionales”.
“Nos pidieron un cuarto intermedio en la reunión, dijimos ´bueno´ y a los 5 minutos vino el ministro de Trabajo (Marcelo Villegas) diciendo que estaba el escribano general de Gobierno y que en ese acto, absolutamente ilegal y fuera de forma, se dictaba la conciliación obligatoria”, enfatizó el secretario general de Suteba. “Es una vergüenza“, se quejó.
Por su parte, la presidenta de la Federación de Educadores Bonaerenses (FEB), Mirta Petrocini, resaltó: “Nos ofrecieron 800 pesos a cambio de entregar los paros de lunes y martes”. “Nos sentimos dolidos y defraudados“, agregó.
“Esto es ilegal porque en la provincia no hay declarada ninguna medida“, expresó la dirigente gremial. Al ser consultada sobre si podrían determinar alguna medida de fuerza a nivel bonaerense, Petrocini agregó: “Volveremos a nuestras organizaciones, que están sesionando, y se determinará en base a esta nueva situación”.
La postura del Gobierno de Vidal
“El paro nacional es un paro virtual porque la Nación no tiene escuelas ni docentes”, afirmó el ministro de Educación bonaerense, AlejandroFinocchiaro, en una conferencia de prensa que compartió con su par de Trabajo, Villegas, y de Economía, Lacunza.
Así, esgrimió la razón central sobre la que se basa la posición de la Provincia: es Buenos Aires y cada jurisdicción en particular que se vea afectada por el paro la “damnificada”.
Cada provincia tomó el paro a su manera. El puntano Alberto Rodríguez Saa, si bien acordó aumentos ampliamente superiores a los bonaerenses, también verá en San Luis las aulas vacías.
El gobernador otorgará un aumento del 40% escalonado para toda la administración pública, incluidos los docentes, y no obstante, no vivió la situación de forma dramática como lo hizo Buenos Aires. Lo que evidencia que la administración de Vidal –y Cambiemos en general- se está jugando algo mucho más complejo que el inicio de clases.
Es un año electoral y la decisión es no mostrarse débil ni modificar las metas de inflación que se repiten a nivel nacional.
Esto último lo dejó en claro en la rueda de prensa el ministro Lacunza, quien se refirió a la pauta modelo de la Provincia: un aumento de 18% en cuotas y con cláusula gatillo.
El titular de la cartera de Economía mostró la dureza con la que decidieron afrontar el conflicto: aseguró que se descontarán los días de paro a aquellos docentes que no concurran a clase, que ascienden a aproximadamente $650 por día.
Lacunza también se refirió a la propuesta que le realizaron a los docentes antes de que se rompiera el diálogo, el viernes.
“Trajimos una propuesta concreta” para “tender un puente mientras seguimos negociando para levantar el paro: ofrecimos adelantar anticipadamente desembolsos de salarios docentes en tramos según nivel de ingreso”, explicó el ministro.
De esta forma, el ministro confirmó que las sumas ofrecidas eran a cuenta de futuros aumentos y por única vez, tal como se quejaron los docentes.
A su turno, el ministro de Trabajo bonaerense, Marcelo Villegas, sostuvo que la conciliación obligatoria se dictó porque los gremios docentes bonaerenses pueden adherir “pero también desadherir a la medida” y no hicieron esto último.
La audiencia fue convocada para el 8 de marzo, luego de los dos días de paro. Será entonces, con el paro nacional docente en el pasado, cuando se vuelvan a encontrar las caras el Gobierno de Vidal y los gremios bonaerenses en pos de acercar posiciones en la discusión paritaria.
