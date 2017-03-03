Sucedió en San Carlos, donde un automóvil chocó contra un tractor.
Un violento choque frontal ocurrido minutos antes de las 8:00 de la mañana, en la Ruta 40 vieja, en Chilecito, dejó como saldo un joven fallecido, quien fue identificado como Lucas Pavez de 24 años.
Según fuentes policiales, por causas que se investigan, el automóvil impactó violentamente contra el tractor, a raíz de lo cual tanto el conductor del vehículo agrario como los tres ocupantes del automóvil, resultaron gravemente heridos, debiendo ser trasladados de urgencia al Hospital Tagarelli, de Eugenio Bustos, y al hospital Regional Scaravelli, de Tunuyán.
