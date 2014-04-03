Lo que le faltaba a Boca, Godoy Cruz vaticina que ganará en la bombonera Compartir en Whatsapp

“A la Bombonera iremos a ganar. Nuestra idea es salir a buscar la victoria, tratando de aprovechar también este mal momento de Boca”, confesó Castellani en una entrevista con el programa radial Deportivo Télam.

“A nosotros los puntos nos sirven demasiado, porque a pesar de haber quedado ayer (el conjunto mendocino venció por 1-0 a Lanús) a dos unidades del puntero, seguimos en zona de descenso, así que por ahora seguimos mirando la tabla de abajo”, reconoció.

Godoy Cruz cuenta con 19 puntos y lo anteceden Vélez Sarsfield y River Plate con 20, mientras que el líder Colón suma 21.
“Nosotros sabemos que con 33 puntos nos salvamos del descenso, por lo que debemos sumar al menos 14 de los 24 que quedan por jugar”, precisó.

“Colón está casi como nosotros, peleando ahí abajo por no descender, lo que lo llevó a la punta del campeonato, pero a diferencia nuestra, es más mezquino en su juego, aunque igual hasta ahora le fue bien así”, resaltó.

El ex Ferro Carril Oeste sostuvo que anunciar que su equipo saldrá a ganar no es una declaración de circunstancia sino de principios, “porque esa es la única manera en que lo sabe hacer este equipo”.

“Nuestro estilo de juego, ese que adquirimos con la llegada de Jorge Almirón a la dirección técnica, solamente contempla ir a buscar los tres puntos, sin importar donde ni ante quien”, refrendó.

“Claro que esto nos llevó un período de adaptación a un nuevo sistema, porque con Martín Palermo (el antecesor de Almirón), utilizábamos un 4-3-1-2, mientras que ahora jugamos con tres en el fondo, y eso hay que trabajarlo mucho, ya que no se puede automatizar de un día para el otro”, puntualizó.

Finalmente Castellani recordó que solamente “una vez” tuvo la oportunidad “de jugar en la Bombonera, el día que Boca nos ganó 2 a 1 y Julio Falcioni era su técnico. Entré los últimos 20 mínutos”, recordó.

Ahora espera que las cosas le vayan mejor. Por lo pronto será titular, ya que cumplió la suspensión que le impidió jugar ante Lanús.

