Algo más de medio centenar de hinchas de Boca, celebraron en San Rafael los 109 años del club de la rivera. Bombos, camisetas y banderas, tiñeron de color el centro de la ciudad.
Pese a la mala situación que atraviesa uno de los clubes más importantes del mundo, los hinchas (quienes bancan en las buenas y en las malas) se vistieron de azul-oro y salieron a celebrar los 109 años de Boca Juniors. En San Rafael, la concentración fue primero en el kilómetro cero y luego en la plaza San Martín, donde algo más de medio centenar de hinchas “bosteros”, se concentraron con bombos, camisetas y banderas para demostrar su pasión por los colores y dedicarle algunas canciones a sus “eternos” rivales.
