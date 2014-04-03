Los hinchas azul-oro, celebraron los 109 años del club de la ribera Compartir en Whatsapp

Algo más de medio centenar de hinchas de Boca, celebraron en San Rafael los 109 años del club de la rivera. Bombos, camisetas y banderas, tiñeron de color el centro de la ciudad.

Pese a la mala situación que atraviesa uno de los clubes más importantes del mundo, los hinchas (quienes bancan en las buenas y en las malas) se vistieron de azul-oro y salieron a celebrar los 109 años de Boca Juniors. En San Rafael, la concentración fue primero en el kilómetro cero y luego en la plaza San Martín, donde algo más de medio centenar de hinchas “bosteros”, se concentraron con bombos, camisetas y banderas para demostrar su pasión por los colores y dedicarle algunas canciones a sus “eternos” rivales.

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

391 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *