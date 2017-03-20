Renuncia el CEO de Mozilla a 10 días de asumir Compartir en Whatsapp

Brendan Eich, el hombre elegido hace sólo 10 días para dirigir la fundación que desarrolla el navegador Firefox, renunció a la dirección ejecutiva de Mozilla tras las reacciones que generó en la web su postura contraria al matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.

Brendan Eich-Mozilla“Brendan Eich ha optado por renunciar a su cargo de CEO. Tomó esta decisión por Mozilla y nuestra comunidad”, informó esta tarde Mozilla.

En un comunicado de profunda autocrítica, la fundación reconoció no haber estado “a la altura” de la situación desencadenada en la web tras la designación de Eich.

“Mozilla se enorgullece de venir sosteniendo un estándar diferente, y la semana pasada no estuvimos a la altura. Sabemos por qué la gente está herida y enojada, y tienen razón: es porque no nos hemos mantenido fieles a nosotros mismos”, señaló.

“No actuamos como ustedes esperarían que Mozilla actúe. No nos movimos lo suficientemente rápido como para comprometernos con la gente una vez que la comenzó la controversia. Lo sentimos. Debemos hacerlo mejor”, continuó la comunicación oficial en un mensaje en el que apeló de forma directa a sus usuarios.

Eich, un experimentado desarrollador de software que tiene entre sus logros haber creado del lenguaje de programación JavaScript, fue designado CEO de Mozilla el pasado 24 de marzo, después de una búsqueda que llevaba más de un año.

Su nombramiento generó una reacción negativa inmediata por parte de miembros de la comunidad gay, quienes recordaron la postura política de Eich en contra de los matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo.

Las protestas se iniciaron cuando se hizo público que, en 2008, el hoy ex CEO donó 1000 dólares para apoyar la llamada “Proposición 8”, un referendo celebrado en California, Estados Unidos, que eliminó el derecho de las parejas del mismo sexo a contraer matrimonio.

En reclamo de su dimisión, activistas lanzaron un boicot contra el uso de Firefox que ayer tomó fuerza con la decisión del popular sitio de citas OkCupid de “sugerir” a sus usuarios que cambien de navegador.

Las críticas contra la designación de Eich incluso venían desde dentro, con empleados de Mozilla que se lanzaron desde sus cuentas de Twitter a pedir que el CEO diera un paso al costado.

Tras la renuncia, desde Mozilla dejaron ver que la posición política de Eich no es compartida por la organización.

“Nuestra cultura organizacional refleja la diversidad y la inclusión. Le damos la bienvenida a las contribuciones de todos, independientemente de su edad, su cultura, su origen étnico, su género, identidad de género, idioma, raza, orientación sexual, lugar de procedencia o su puntos de vista religiosos. Mozilla apoya la igualdad para todos”, señalaron.

“Saldremos de esto con una renovada comprensión y humildad. Nuestra gran comunidad, global y diversa, es lo que vuelve especial a Mozilla, y lo que nos ayudará a cumplir nuestra misión. Somos más fuertes si ustedes participan”, concluyeron.

 

