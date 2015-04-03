Se conmemoraron los 210 años del Fuerte San Rafael del Diamante Compartir en Whatsapp

Se anunció oficialmente la puesta en valor de las ruinas del Fuerte San Rafael del Diamante. Galería de Fotos.

Con la llegada de la cabalgata desde San Carlos, iniciaron los actos.
Este jueves 2 de abril, se realizó el acto conmemorativo del 210 aniversario de la fundación del Fuerte San Rafael del Diamante, que enclavado en la Villa 25 de Mayo, fue el baluarte a partir del cual, se inició el proceso de colonización de todo el sur mendocino hace más de dos siglos, donde aborígenes y españoles pactaron la paz y la convivencia pacífica para dar origen a lo que años más tarde se convertiría en uno de los departamentos más importantes de la provincia.

Entrega de distinciones a vecinos destacados.
Las celebraciones comenzaron al medio día frente a la sede del Museo “Narciso Sosa Morales”, con la llegada de la cabalgata procedente de San Carlos donde agrupaciones gauchas de ambos departamentos, recorrieron el camino de las primeras expediciones hacia la confluencia de los ríos Atuel y Diamante donde finalmente se enclavaría el fuerte.

Paulo Campi, Secretario de Gobierno, encabezó los actos protocolares.
En acto, contó con la presencia de autoridades municipales encabezadas por el Secretario de Gobierno Paulo Campi y el presidente del HCD, Mauricio Sat, como así también autoridades policiales y entidades intermedias del departamento, Banda de Música y Guerra de la Policía de Mendoza, completándose con espectáculos artísticos y folclóricos preparados para la ocasión.

Los espectáculos artísticos, también estuvieron presentes.
En su discurso, Campi, señaló: “Hoy nos conmemora la fundación de la Villa 25 de Mayo y es fundamental conocer el pasado para saber de dónde venimos para construir el presente hacia el futuro y para ello es fundamental tener una comunidad organizada y un estado presente”, señaló, enumerando distintas obras realizadas en el distrito.

Por su parte, el director de Museos de San Rafael, Dr Luís Ballarini, adelantó que en los próximos días y tras intensas gestiones a lo largo de 3 años, comenzarán las obras de puesta en valor del predio del fuerte, que incluye la recuperación de los cimientos y la instalación de informadores turísticos para que sanraafelinos y turistas, puedan conocer la historia del lugar donde nació San Rafael.

