El convenio permitirá la asistencia de la nación a la provincia, por un monto de 964 millones de dólares de los 1504 millones que requerirá la inversión.
Generará más de 3.000 empleos y el 90% de lo empleado en la obra, provendrá de trabajo y tecnología nacional.
“Muchos prometieron, pero hoy iniciamos la obra que va a dar empleo a miles de mendocinos”, enfatizó Pérez durante el anuncio.
“Detrás de todos estos números, hay trabajo, hay familias y por eso nos sentimos orgullosos porque es a través del trabajo y la movilidad social, que se recupera la dignidad del pueblo”, agregó el mandatario mendocino.
Acompañan a la presidenta de la nación, el ministro de Economía, Axel Kicillof, y el jefe de Gabinete, Aníbal Fernández, como así también la Diputada Nacional Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Rubén Miranda, Adolfo Bermejo, Omar Félix e intendentes de la provincia.
La obra producirá 464 Megavatios eléctricos, que se sumará al sistema interconectado nacional.
82 Comments
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the
favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its
ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time
locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got
some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came
to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos.
I’d like to see more posts like this .
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Hey there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room
mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you
for sharing!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or
did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks a lot
If you would like to obtain a good deal from this paragraph then you have to apply such methods to your won weblog.
Good web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take
care!!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give something again and help others
like you helped me.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled
blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social
networks!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I’ll definitely return.
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more
info about the issue and found most people will go along
with your views on this web site.
Keep on writing, great job!
Hello Dear, are you actually visiting this site regularly, if so after that you will absolutely get nice experience.
Keep on writing, great job!
You can certainly see your expertise within the article you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid
to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and
actual effort to generate a top notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate
a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your
website? Its very well written; I love what
youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
website, how can i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of
this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
My family all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, however I
know I am getting experience everyday by reading such pleasant content.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web site, because i wish for enjoyment, for
the reason that this this web page conations genuinely nice funny information too.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website
is wonderful, let alone the content!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am concerned
about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I just could not go away your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information a person supply in your
visitors? Is gonna be again ceaselessly to check up on new posts
Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to
offer something again and help others such as you
aided me.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers, its really really fastidious article on building up
new webpage.
I do trust all the ideas you have presented for your
post. They are very convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are very
short for newbies. May you please lengthen them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring
on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas
you discuss and would love to have you share some
stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also go to see this blog on regular
basis to obtain updated from most up-to-date gossip.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I
have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Wow, superb blog structure! How long have you ever been running
a blog for? you made blogging glance easy.
The overall look of your site is excellent, as neatly as the content
material!
These are in fact fantastic ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Highly energetic blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be a
part 2?
If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging after
that i recommend him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the pleasant work.
Great information. Lucky me I came across your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
Everything is very open with a very clear description of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is useful.
Thanks for sharing!
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice
methods and we are looking to trade techniques with other folks, please
shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another
platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get four emails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
Your way of describing the whole thing in this article is
in fact fastidious, all can effortlessly understand it, Thanks a lot.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Great blog by the way!
Si,y ahora creeràn que es 6 de enero, ¡por favor! lo ùnico que falta que tiren verdes desde el aviòn
Estoy contigo Cristina…
Un mentira más … y van!!!
¿ahora?
T PARECE? PARA VOS SERA ASI
Los que estan a su lado, ya se creen que ganaron, jajaja
MANGA DE LADRONES…ASESINOS DE NISMAN…MONTONEROS….LA GENTE QUE VA ES X EL PLAN SOCIAL Y EL CHORIPAN…..VAMOS QUE EN DICIEMBRE SE VAN…LA VIEJA SEGURO QUE CON EL TUERTO QUE ESTA BIEN VIVITO….
cuando comienzen las obras avisenme. que cuatro para la honda
juaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Van varias veces que adjudican esa obra, alguna vez se hará o será otro acto electoralista?
LA GENTE COMO LA GENTE SON D CRISTINAAAAAAAA
ENVIDIAAAAAAA GENTE
Eso lo hace con los fondos que son de la provincia y se los afanó de la coparticipación y del impuesto al cheque. Así siempre queda bien ella y los gobiernos provinciales tienen que mendigar lo que les es propio
Hace 10 años que prometen los fondos, y ni siquiera lo incluyen en el presupuesto…
Cualquiera menos esta manga de ladrones que convirtieron la Argentina en un país de libertinaje. Ciega la gente esta ciega no ven que nada es verdad . inauguró el centro cultural , no se que?? Miles de millones!! Con el nombre de él como decía antes, le daba miedo nombrarlo y el hospital de Clínicas se cae a pedazos entre tantos otros y habla de la salud, para la gente! Por favor , yo le gritaría en la cara mentirosa.
En Rio Negro se funde el campo y está encapricha en no ayudarlos. Hasta que le prometan que votarán a Pichetto. Saludos desde Nuquén.
Agradecidos todos los q no le tocan el bolsillo por q no trabajan y cobran planes y salarios y sigan teniendo hijos y vivir de limosnas
Y vamos por mas mentiras…
AHI ESTA CON LOS MAMERTOS QUE VAN A PERDER POR PALIZA……MANGA DE MAFIOSOS
Cuando mierda sacamos esa señora a la mierda y al resto de pirañas dejen de mentir ya q los únicos q les creen son los ignorantes q sé conforman con los regalitos q les dan
creo q es la octava vez q anuncian la misma obra,sin ir mas lejos la anunciaron hace unos años el tuerto cornudo y cobos…
CON TU HUMOR TE PODES ENROSCAR EN EL PALO !1
GENIA SEÑORA PRESIDENTE, A SEGUIRRRRRR SU MODELOOOOO.
y a meterselo bien en el orto
Esther, sos la única que cree en estos mentirosos.
Q POCAAAAAAA MEMORIAAAAAAA
Si para que se la roben los funcionarios!
8 años prometiendo lo mismo. Se irán a robar la plata para hacer campaña.
una foto de dos hijos de puta y los otros dos en camino de serlo, paco perez sos un pobrecito chupamedias
Ni toda la gente. La gente ignorante cree en reyes magos
QUE NO SE TE NOTE LA INMENSA ENVIDIA QUE TE BLOQUEA Y SOLO RESPONDÉS BARBARIDADES..
vos lo dijiste paricia solo los ignorantes la siguen
esa mina que se valla al demonio hundio la clase media y regala dinero a los vagos y delincuentes
Hilda y Noemi, entocnes que vuelva menem verdad!!!! ustedes ya que veo que no estan de acuerdo con este gobierno que candidato para presidente prefieren?
LUIS BUSTO…CUALQUIER CANDIDATO VA A SER MEJOR QUE ESTOS MONTONEROS LADRONES…..Y TODOS SABEMOS QUE MENEM Y LOS K SIEMPRE FUERON GRANDES AMIGOS….SON UNOS VERDADEROS DELINCUENTES….
UNO QUE NO SEA LADRON ..Y QUE LA GENTE QUE TRABAJAMOS NOS ALCANSE PARA VIVIR , Y DARNOS ALGUNOS GUSTO COMO ESTABAMOS ACOSTUMBRADOS
que lo peor que hay gente que todavía les cree.
ES LA TRISTE REALIDAD….EN UNA ENTREVISTA HABLO CON CARMONA Y EL ESTABA EN SEGUNDO LUGAR. Y AHORA PEREZ DE SE BAJA LOS PANTALONES ???Y LES CREEN QUE REALMENTE VAN A HACER LO QUE DICEN-