#Mendoza: Cristina adjudicó fondos para la obra hidroeléctrica Los Blancos Compartir en Whatsapp

El convenio permitirá la asistencia de la nación a la provincia, por un monto de 964 millones de dólares de los 1504 millones que requerirá la inversión.

Cristina Fernández, Adolfo Bermejo, Diego Palau y Francisco Pérez.
Cristina Fernández, Adolfo Bermejo, Diego Palau y Francisco Pérez.

 

Generará más de 3.000 empleos y el 90% de lo empleado en la obra, provendrá de trabajo y tecnología nacional.

“Muchos prometieron, pero hoy iniciamos la obra que va a dar empleo a miles de mendocinos”, enfatizó Pérez durante el anuncio.

“Detrás de todos estos números, hay trabajo, hay familias y por eso nos sentimos orgullosos porque es a través del trabajo y la movilidad social, que se recupera la dignidad del pueblo”, agregó el mandatario mendocino.

Acompañan a la presidenta de la nación, el ministro de Economía, Axel Kicillof, y el jefe de Gabinete, Aníbal Fernández, como así también la Diputada Nacional Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Rubén Miranda, Adolfo Bermejo, Omar Félix e intendentes de la provincia.

La obra producirá 464 Megavatios eléctricos, que se sumará al sistema interconectado nacional.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

82 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *