Multitudinaria marcha en Alvear contra el Protocolo de Aborto No Punible

Más de 800 personas se mostraron contrarios a la aplicación del protocolo en la provincia.

Cientos de alvearenses marcharon contra el protocolo.
Cientos de alvearenses marcharon contra el protocolo.

Bajo la consigna de “la vida es el principal derecho humano”, más de 800 personas marcharon este jueves en General Alvear, contra el Protocolo de Aborto No Punible, proyecto cuya aplicación impulsa en Mendoza, la Senadora del FIT, Noelia Barneito.

Con la participación de muchos referentes políticos tanto del oficialismo actual como de la oposición, incluyendo al presidente del Concejo Deliberante, Ernesto López Cafferata, el intendnete Juan Carlos De Paolo, Nancy Vinnitchenko concejal electa de Cambia Mendoza, entre otros, la marcha de la que participaron adultos, jóvenes y niños recorrió desde el KM O de la ciudad, hasta la plaza Carlos María de Alvear.

