Cuando no sabemos qué hacer para la cena, te recomiendo estas exquisitas hamburguesas, fáciles y rápidas.
Ingredientes
800 g de carne de pollo picada
1 cebolla picada
1 huevo
1 cucharada de perejil picado
1 cucharada de queso crema
4 cucharadas de pan rallado
1 cucharada de mostaza
Sal , pimienta, ajo (optativos)
Preparación
– Mezclar en un bol la carne de pollo que la podemos procesamos o picamos muy chiquitito
-Agregar la cebolla picada y rehogada en manteca, el huevo batido, el perejil picado pimienta, la cucharada de mostaza y el pan rallado.
– Poner en la heladera media hora, retirar y formar 8 hamburguesas, y pan rallado.
– Cocinar en placa, en horno fuerte 20 minutos y 10 minutos del otro lado.
Podemos acompañarlas con pan integral o ensalada
