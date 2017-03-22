Son con una tasa de financiamento más baja para quienes presenten las solicitudes este año. El plazo de inscripción empezó ayer y termina el 15 de marzo del 2010. Adelantaron la fecha de recepción de la documentación para que cada productor tenga a tiempo el respaldo económico necesario. Los plazos de devolución varían de acuerdo con el cultivo.
“Este año, los productores que presenten con tiempo sus solicitudes para acceder a las líneas de créditos para cosecha y acarreo de uvas, frutas, olivos y ajos se beneficiarán con una tasa de financiamiento más baja”. Así lo manifestó el titular del Fondo para la Transformación y el Crecimiento de la Provincia, José Luis Álvarez, quien informó que las solicitudes para acceder a estos financiamientos se aceptan desde ayer.
“Hemos querido adelantar la fecha de recepción de la documentación -indicó- porque de esta forma le estamos dando certidumbre al productor en el sentido de que contará en tiempo y forma con el respaldo económico para levantar la cosecha y no tendrá que mal vender su producción, como ha sucedido antes”.
Informó al respecto que los productores que requieran el crédito hasta el 30 de noviembre próximo lo devolverán con una tasa del 9,42% (equivalente al 50% de la tasa de interés del Banco Nación), que aquellos que lo hagan entre el 1 de diciembre de este año y el 15 de febrero del 2010 accederán a una tasa del 13,19% (70% de la tasa del Nación) y que para aquellos que soliciten el financiamiento entre el 16 de febrero y el 15 de marzo del 2010 (cierre de operatoria) la tasa será la misma que aplica el Nación: 18,85%.
Respecto de los plazos de devolución, el funcionario indicó que se cumplimentan a los seis y a los diez meses desde la fecha de cosecha de cada uno de los productos. De ahí que la fecha calendario de vencimiento del crédito varíe de acuerdo con el cultivo.
En cuanto al monto que se destinará al operativo, por su parte, el subsecretario de Programación Agroalimentaria, Raúl Millán, informó que se prevé colocar préstamos por un monto de 140 a 160 millones de pesos.
Señaló asimismo el funcionario que si algunas cámaras empresariales o de productores solicitan que se incorpore otro cultivo a la operatoria, se va a hacer, porque la idea es que el Fondo para la Transformación y el Crecimiento dé respuesta a todo el espectro económico.
Álvarez destacó también el buen nivel de recupero de los créditos que está teniendo el Fondo e indicó que se ha observado anticipación en la cancelación de los préstamos otorgados, sobre todo del sector vitivinícola.
Uva y productos vitivinícolas
La línea para cosecha y acarreo de uva y/o elaboración de productos vitivinícolas asistirá financieramente a productores vitícolas y establecimientos vitivinícolas en los gastos que incurran para cosecha y acarreo de uva y/o elaboración de productos vitivinícolas.
Su tasa de interés dependerá del momento de presentación de la solicitud. El plazo de devolución será de dos cuotas, con vencimientos el 15 setiembre del 2010 y el 15 de enero del 2011. Las garantías podrán ser fideicomisos de garantía, hipotecarios y prendarios, o fianzas extendidas por sociedades de garantía recíproca o por entidades financieras.
El monto a financiar será de hasta 6.000 quintales por productor. El monto a prestar por quintal se establecerá, hasta el momento de la suscripción del contrato, en función de las condiciones que establezca el mercado.
Créditos para elaboración
Los créditos para elaboración estarán destinados sólo a las bodegas que elaboren los quintales de uva de los productores que soliciten el crédito para cosecha y acarreo. La tasa, el plazo de devolución y las garantías son las mismas que para la línea de cosecha y acarreo.
El monto a prestar por quintal también se establecerá, hasta el momento de la suscripción del contrato, en función de las condiciones que establezca el mercado.
Acarreo de frutas, aceitunas y ajo
Son destinatarios los productores de frutas, olivos y ajo, para que puedan afrontar sus gastos de cosecha y acarreo.
Los montos a financiar, por kilogramo, para durazno, pera y manzana, serán de $0,15; para ciruela y damasco, de $0,22; para olivo, de $0,55, y para cereza, de $1,50. En el caso del ajo será de $3.000 por hectárea. También se financiará $0,28 por kilo de ciruela cosechada financiada y que se destine a secado.
El monto máximo a prestar por productor será de $300.000, para los frutales y olivos, y de $45.000, para la cosecha de ajo.
También se financiará otro tipo de cultivos, como almendros. En este caso, el monto será propuesto por el postulante y analizado por los técnicos y las autoridades del Fondo.
La tasa dependerá del momento de presentación de la solicitud
La devolución del crédito será en dos cuotas, cuyos vencimientos son los siguientes: para ajo, damasco y cereza, 15 de mayo del 2010 (primer vencimiento) y 15 de setiembre del 2010 (segundo vencimiento); para ciruela y durazno, 15 de julio del 2010 y 15 de noviembre del 2010; para pera y manzana, 15 de agosto del 2010 y 15 de diciembre del 2010, y para aceituna, 15 de octubre del 2010 y 15 de febrero del 2011.
Las garantías podrán ser fideicomisos de garantía, hipotecarios o prendarios, fianzas extendidas por una entidad financiera o por una sociedad de garantías recíprocas o warrants.
Implantación de alfalfa
Este año, el Fondo lanzó una nueva línea a los efectos de promover la implantación de alfalfa en zonas bajo riego.
La asistencia alcanzará a las labores de suelos (preparación, nivelación, arado, rastra y control químico), los insumos (semillas y fertilizantes) y la mano de obra, considerando los valores netos de IVA.
El monto a financiar es de hasta $3.400 por hectárea para labores de suelos, insumos y mano de obra. El monto máximo a financiar es de $300.000 por solicitante. En cuanto al plazo de devolución, el préstamo se amortizará en cuotas semestrales, siendo el plazo máximo de cuatro años (incluido uno de gracia).
La tasa de interés a aplicar será una nominal anual (TNA) de 9,425%, mientras que las garantías podrán ser, entre otras, hipotecarias y prendarias, fianzas extendidas por una entidad financiera o por una sociedad de garantías recíprocas o warrants.
Los interesados en acceder a estas líneas tienen que dirigirse a la sede central del Fondo, en 9 de Julio 1257, primer piso, de Ciudad, Mendoza, o llamar a teléfonos 4202434/35 o ir a cualquiera de las delegaciones que posee en el interior de la provincia.
