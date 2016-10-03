Alerta, escarlatina: no hay “brote” pero aumentaron los casos Compartir en Whatsapp

escarlatinaBuenos Aires: En los últimos días se registró un aumento de casos de escarlatina en la ciudad de Buenos Aires y conurbano que generó alarma en padres y maestros. Eduardo López, jefe del departamento de Medicina del Hospital de Niños Ricardo Gutiérrez, descartó que, “por ahora”, se trate de un brote o una epidemia, pero admitió que hay un aumento de casos. Cuáles son los síntomas y cómo tratarla.

No es un brote ni una epidemia. Por ahora, es un aumento normal del número de casos porque en esta época del año hay mayor incidencia en infecciones por streptococcus“, aseguró el jefe del departamento de Medicina del Hospital de Niños Ricardo Gutiérrez, Eduardo López, intentando llevar tranquilidad a los padres por la suba de casos de escarlatina que se dio en los últimos días.

Según López, “lo que ocurre es que en guarderías, jardines maternales o jardín de infantes, como son ambientes cerrados, por ahí hay 2, 3 ó 4 casos que aparecen en la misma salita o en la misma aula”. El infectólogo informó que se estuvieron viendo casos en la ciudad de Buenos Aires y también en el conurbano. Respecto al resto de las provincias, “no hay datos oficiales porque esta es una enfermedad que no se pesquisa”, explicó.

A fin del invierno y durante la primavera, hay un gérmen que se llamastreptococcus pyogenes que produce habitualmente fiebre alta y faringitis.  Se acompaña de ganglios debajo de la mandíbula inferior.

“Este gérmen tiene una toxina que en un 25% a 50% de los casos pasa a sangre y da lo que se llama escarlatina. Aparece una erupción generalizada, áspera al tacto, que tiene relieve y cuando la madre lo toca parece que el nene tuviera un pequeño rallador. Uno rápidamente puede identificar al gérmen porque hay métodos que en 20 ó 30 minutos le hacen el diagnóstico. Consiste en hacerle al niño un hisopado (le pasan un algodón) por las fauces, lo estudian en el laboratorio y le dan el resultado”, explica López.

Habitualmente la escarlatina se da en chicos mayores de dos años y especialmente en edad preescolar y escolar. Pero también se pueden dar las infecciones en las secundarias, donde se acumulan en aulas cerradas chicos y adolescentes que pasan muchas horas en el mismo lugar.

“El tratamiento es espectacular, la respuesta terapéutica es excelente. Si le dan al niño un tratamiento precoz, esto rápidamente se corta”, asegura López. Agrega que, con el antibiótico apropiado, un chico enfermo deja de contagiar en 24 a 48 horas. Remarca que hay que dar el tratamiento durante 10 días, porque si no tiene riesgo de recaer y volver a transmitir la enfermedad.

“Esta es una enfermedad que tratada precozmente no deja ningún tipo de secuelas. Tiene muy bajo riesgo. Pero si no se la trata, el riesgo de complicaciones renales y excepcionalmente cardíacas puede ocurrir“, continúa el médico.

Si un niño tiene dolor de garganta acompañada con fiebre, “no hay que llevarlo a la guardería, jardín, o escuela. Hay que consultar al médico, para que le mire la garganta y confirme o descarte una enfermedad“, concluyó.

# Síntomas

El cuadro suele comenzar con fiebre alta de aparición abrupta, superior a los 38°C, inflamación de las amígdalas o la faringe, adenopatías (inflamación de los ganglios del cuello), y otros síntomas como escalofríos, dolores articulares en todo el cuerpo y dolor e inflamación de garganta.

El exantema, que es el síntoma más evidente de la escarlatina, aparece de uno a cinco días después del comienzo de la fiebre. Al comienzo, suele tener el aspecto de una quemadura solar con pequeños puntos sobreelevados que pueden producir picazón. La erupción comienza primero en el cuello y la cara; por lo general, no afecta el área alrededor de la boca. Se extiende al tórax y la espalda y después se generaliza en el resto del cuerpo. Las zonas de la piel que presentan la erupción se tornan blancas al presionarlas y son ásperas al tacto, describiéndose como “piel de lija” o “piel de gallina”. Al sexto día de la infección, la erupción comienza su involución, pero la piel afectada puede comenzar a descamarse, lo que puede durar hasta 3 semanas.

Se acompaña también de enantema (erupción de las mucosas), con enrojecimiento de la farínge y amígdalas, o puntos blanco-amarillentos de pus, y la lengua se cubre de una capa blanquecina, con papilas rojas que luego desaparece al quinto día, quedando roja.

