brazil-michael-temerEl presidente Mauricio Macri recibirá a su par de Brasil, Michel Temer, con el propósito de crear un nuevo impulso a las relaciones bilaterales, lograr el fortalecimiento económico y comercial del Mercosur y definir cuestiones de seguridad y desarrollo en la frontera de ambos países.

El encuentro, en la Quinta de Olivos, es el primero de manera oficial entre ambos mandatarios. Ya se habían cruzado durante la inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos en Brasil y en la última Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas, pero hasta ahora no habían concertado una reunión formal.

Temer aterrizó a las 10 de la mañana en el sector mIlitar de Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, acompañado por su comitiva integrada por el canciller José Serra; el ministro de Desarrollo, Comercio e Industria, Marcos Pereira y el de Defensa, Raúl Jungmann, entre otros funcionarios. En Aeroparque fue recibido por la canciller, Susana Malcorra y el embajador de Brasil acreditado en nuestro país, Sergio Danese.

Tras los saludos protocolares, Temer se dirigirá a a la Quinta de Olivos donde mantendrá una reunión bilateral con Macri. Luego, habrá un almuerzo para la comitiva del brasilero en el comedor de la Quinta de Olivos. Al final, realizarán una declaración conjunta.

Según informó Presidencia, esta mañana, posteriormente al encuentro ambos mandatarios responderán a la prensa dos preguntas cada uno sobre la reunión que mantendrán en la Residencia Presidencial de Olivos.

En el encuentro entre ambos presidentes, en la que también estarán los cancilleres, Macri intentará instalar uno de los temas que más le interesa. Buscará plantear que se agilicen los trámites para formalizar un acuerdo de libre comercio entre el Mercosur y la Unión Europea (UE). Y ampliar los mercados de negocios del país. En ese sentido, uno de los puntos que estarán sobre la mesa es el levantamiento de las barreras comerciales que aún existen entre ambos países.

La balanza comercial entre Argentina y Brasil viene cayendo en picada. La consultora Abeceb informó que en los últimos cinco años la economía brasilera cayó un 46, 7 por ciento. Ambos presidentes quieren mejorar los negocios entre los países.

La agenda que llevará Temer a la bilateral apunta a una de las áreas que el Gobierno más viene tratando de impulsar: la seguridad en las fronteras. El brasilero pretende que se coordine una política con las fuerzas de seguridad de ambos países para controlar el narcotráfico y el terrorismo. Y apuntará a que se retomen las obras en la hidrovía fronteriza.

También hablarán sobre la situación de Venezuela dentro del Mercosur. En una entrevista con Clarín publicada ayer, Temer adelantó que si Venezuela “no cumple los requisitos que se exigen para integrar el Mercosur” será apartada. Macri y Temer ya habían adelantado que ese país no estaba en condiciones de asumir la presidencia del bloque comercial.

La búsqueda de un nuevo avión en la flota presidencial también se colará en la agenda: le ofrecerán a Macri que considere a la empresa brasilera Embraer para comprar una aeronave.

Todo indica que el de hoy es un encuentro de importancia para la región. Ambos presidentes representan un giro político de sus anteriores gestiones. El fin del kirchnerismo y la compleja destitución de Dilma Roussef -de la que Temer era su vicepresidente- marca un nuevo ciclo en la reunión. Macri fue el primero en reconocer a Temer, quien ayer aseguró que se siente “muy cómodo” con Macri. “Pensamos de la misma manera”, expresóó.

La visita no estará exenta de polémicas. Varias agrupaciones sociales se movilizarán a la Plaza de Mayo para repudiar lo que consideran “un gobierno ilegítimo” en Brasil. A las 18 cerrarán con un acto en Plaza de Mayo. A esa hora, Temer estará viajando a Paraguay para reunirse con su par, Horacio Cartes.

