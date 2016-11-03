Durante la tarde de este miércoles, intentaron secuestrar a una niña de 10 años en Lavalle.
Fuentes del Ministerio de Seguridad señalaron que están en alerta debido a una serie de denuncias que hablan de intentos de secuestro de menores, sobre todo en el departamento de Lavalle, desde donde hace varios días, cunde el temor en la población debido a varios intentos de este tipo, el último ocurrido este miércoles por la tarde cuando una niña de 10 años, intentó ser raptada en la zona de Tulumaya, en el centro de Lavalle, a metros de la plaza departamental.
En el lugar, la niña fue abordada por al menos tres sujetos, que intentaron subirla a la fuerza a un utilitario blanco, pero la pequeña a los gritos comenzó a correr y merced a la ayuda de un albañil que estaba en el lugar, logró evitar el rapto tras lo cual el propio trabajador dio cuenta del hecho a la policía.
Esta seguidilla de hechos, ha derivado en que a través de cadenas de whatsapp, los vecinos se alertan entre ellos sobre un grupo de hombres merodeando en la zona.
Según información extraoficial, se trataría de una banda que bajo la pantalla de vender sábanas, medias y películas tiene a maltraer a los habitantes de ese departamento mendocino.
La investigación del último caso quedó a cargo de la Oficina Fiscal N°7.
59 Comments
Beli Diaz Masa Juli Marin
PADRES ALERTA ,POR DIOS
Aca en lavalle desde ayer q esta pasando esto
Que detengan a los desconocidos y averigüe los antecedentes.
Porque en vez de aumentarles el sueldo a los políticos nefastos , invierten en seguridad , cada vez estamos peor
Ojo mi hijo tiene 16 años y casi lo secuestran en el parque san Martín no sólo a los pequeños los secuestran traten de salir en grupo nunca solos mi hijo después de lo q le pasó ya no puede andar en bici x el parque q le encantaba