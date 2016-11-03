Alarma por intentos de secuestro a niños Compartir en Whatsapp

Durante la tarde de este miércoles, intentaron secuestrar a una niña de 10 años en Lavalle.

La policía está en alerta ante estos hechos.
Fuentes del Ministerio de Seguridad señalaron que están en alerta debido a una serie de denuncias que hablan de intentos de secuestro de menores, sobre todo en el departamento de Lavalle, desde donde hace varios días, cunde el temor en la población debido a varios intentos de este tipo, el último ocurrido este miércoles por la tarde cuando una niña de 10 años, intentó ser raptada en la zona de Tulumaya, en el centro de Lavalle, a metros de la plaza departamental.

En el lugar, la niña fue abordada por al menos tres sujetos, que intentaron subirla a la fuerza a un utilitario blanco, pero la pequeña a los gritos comenzó a correr y merced a la ayuda de un albañil que estaba en el lugar, logró evitar el rapto tras lo cual el propio trabajador dio cuenta del hecho a la policía.

Esta seguidilla de hechos, ha derivado en que a través de cadenas de whatsapp, los vecinos se alertan entre ellos sobre un grupo de hombres merodeando en la zona.

Según información extraoficial, se trataría de una banda que bajo la pantalla de vender sábanas, medias y películas tiene a maltraer a los habitantes de ese departamento mendocino.

La investigación del último caso quedó a cargo de la Oficina Fiscal N°7.

