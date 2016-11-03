El abogado Alberto Beraldi, defensor de Cristina Kirchner en la causa conocida como “Los Sauces” pidió la nulidad de la tasación de varios inmuebles realizada en la provincia de Santa Cruz en los últimos días y que fuera ordenada por el juez Claudio Bonadio.
Según el escrito presentado por Beraldi, el defensor de la ex presidente planteó la nulidad de la tasación realizada por los integrantes del Tribunal de Tasaciones de la Nación en propiedades a nombre de la sociedad familiar de los Kirchner, “Los Sauces”.
El abogado de Fernández de Kirchner señaló que el juez Bonadio no notificó que iba a realizar las tasaciones de los inmuebles. Por eso Beraldi señala que lo que ordenó el juez es nulo. El abogado se refiere específicamente a tres tasaciones: la de la casa de la calle Mascarello 441 donde vive la ex presidente en Río Gallegos y otras dos propiedades en esa misma ciudad.
Bonadio, a pedido del fiscal Carlos Rívolo, investiga si hubo lavado de dinero en la operación de compra-venta de la casa de la calle Mascarello al 400. El 19 de agosto de 2010 Néstor Kirchner firmó -en nombre de Los Sauces S.A.- el boleto de compra venta de la casa de Mascarello por 250.000 dólares. Se la compró a la firma Negocios Patagónicos, de Osvaldo Sanfelice -socio histórico de los Kirchner-, que el 14 de abril de 2010 la había adquirido en 200.000 pesos. Calculan los investigadores judiciales que Sanfelice hizo un gran negocio porque obtuvo una ganancia cercana al 500% en tan solo cuatro meses.
En el Caso Los Sauces se investigan los pagos realizados por alquileres provenientes de las empresas de Lázaro Báez y Cristóbal López e ingresados a cuentas de esa sociedad. El juez y el fiscal quieren saber cuál es el valor de las propiedades de Los Sauces, para saber si los alquileres se condicen con estas, por eso se ordenó la tasación.
En el planteo de nulidad, Beraldi manifestó que no le permitió a su defendida designar un perito de parte, controlar el modo en que se realizó la tasación, verificar la calidad y capacidad de los peritos, entre otras cosas. Por eso, señala el abogado, se vio afectada la garantía de defensa en juicio y reclama la nulidad de lo hecho.
Bonadio aún no contestó el planteo.
177 Comments
Why aren’t you taking advantage of the BEST KEPT SECRET on the internet? Because you don’t know about it… Read More…
What’s up, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
What’s up friends, pleasant piece of writing and nice arguments commented
here, I am really enjoying by these.
I am in fact thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this fantastic post at at this time.
Good site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing
which I am reading at this time.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just
posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something
enlightening to read?
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional
blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to in search of extra of your wonderful post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the
site lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but
sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of
your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again soon.
Hey there great blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a lot of work?
I’ve absolutely no understanding of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, should you have any suggestions or techniques for
new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject but I
simply had to ask. Cheers!
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know after that
you can write or else it is difficult to write.
Very descriptive article, I liked that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be
much more useful than ever before.
Hi there, after reading this amazing paragraph i am too happy to
share my know-how here with colleagues.
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site
style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a
new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with useful info to work on. You’ve done
an impressive activity and our entire neighborhood will
probably be thankful to you.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing abilities as neatly as with the layout on your blog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it
yourself? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to peer a great blog
like this one nowadays..
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I
had to ask!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!
Very helpful information specially the closing phase :
) I deal with such information much. I was looking for this particular information for a long
time. Thanks and best of luck.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any
problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot
of completely unique content I’ve either authored
myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization.
Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being stolen?
I’d really appreciate it.
If you wish for to obtain a good deal from this paragraph then you have
to apply these techniques to your won weblog.
For latest news you have to visit the web and on internet I found this web
page as a finest web site for most up-to-date updates.
What’s up friends, how is all, and what you would like to say about this article, in my view its truly amazing for me.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make
your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I think that is among the such a lot vital information for me.
And i am satisfied reading your article. But want to observation on few common things, The
site style is ideal, the articles is actually great : D. Good process, cheers
I used to be recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I am no longer
certain whether or not this submit is written by way of him as nobody
else know such specific about my problem. You are incredible!
Thank you!
I’m not certain the place you are getting your information, however great topic.
I must spend a while studying more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I used to be in search of this
information for my mission.
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
pay a visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from newest reports.
Informative article, exactly what I was looking for.
If you are going for best contents like me, only visit this website all
the time as it gives feature contents, thanks
Highly energetic blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
These are actually impressive ideas in concerning
blogging. You have touched some fastidious things here. Any
way keep up wrinting.
Everyone loves it whenever people come together and share
opinions. Great site, stick with it!
Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you
are not understanding anything completely, but this piece of
writing provides pleasant understanding yet.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re
going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog thus
i came to return the want?.I’m trying to find issues to enhance my web site!I assume its good enough to make use of
some of your concepts!!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It is the little changes
that make the greatest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
Yes! Finally something about hydrogen kits for cars.
I do not even know how I ended up right here, but I
thought this submit was great. I don’t recognise
who you might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger
for those who are not already. Cheers!
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Quality posts is the secret to be a focus for the viewers to pay a quick visit the site, that’s
what this web site is providing.
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital
infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink
or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me realize in order
that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different
subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the net to
find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with
your views on this web site.
Hello, yup this paragraph is truly fastidious and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same
page layout and design. Outstanding choice
of colors!
Spot on with this write-up, I really feel this web site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for
the advice!
Keep this going please, great job!
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option?
There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!
If you are going for best contents like myself, simply pay a quick visit this web site daily
since it presents quality contents, thanks
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing
this write-up and the rest of the site is also very good.
No matter if some one searches for his essential
thing, therefore he/she needs to be available that in detail,
thus that thing is maintained over here.
Awesome! Its truly awesome article, I have got much clear idea about from this article.
Hey there terrific website! Does running a blog such as
this take a great deal of work? I have no knowledge of computer
programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near
future. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply wanted to ask.
Kudos!
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Thanks for providing this info.
Wow, amazing weblog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The entire glance of your website is excellent, as neatly
as the content material!
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you need to publish more
about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter
but typically people don’t speak about such topics.
To the next! Many thanks!!
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I
may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking over your web page repeatedly.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog
world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html
coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Great goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your stuff prior to and you are
just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you are stating and the best way in which you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it sensible.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a tremendous
website.
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I
was wondering which blog platform are you using for this
website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had
issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of
Wordpress because I’ve had issues with hackers
and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point
me in the direction of a good platform.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links
or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same
subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
You have made some good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and
found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other visitors that
they will help, so here it happens.
May I simply just say what a relief to find someone who genuinely knows what they are discussing online.
You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people must check this out and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular since you definitely
possess the gift.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming
from a different web address and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
Esta es viva o esta borracha
cuando va a dejar de mentir????????????????????????????????????????????que mal acostumbrada esta!!
Que se vaya a la puta q la pario!!! Eso pienso…
Noooooooooo
como vivis, le robaste todo al pueblo.
Que es una BASURA, lo fué, es y lo seguirá siendo
Ha bueno claro…todavía está convencida de que es la Reina Todopoderosa!!! Tú avaricia de poder sin límites, solo dan la certeza de una persona enferma.!! Los Argentinos no tenemos culpa de tu enajenación mental!!!!
Espero q la ley le caiga como corresponde , asi como algunos van presos por robar un pan para darle algo de comer a sus hijos ,estos robaron siempre y lo siguen haciendo ,y todavia hay q soportar a toda la mierda de familia y los politiqueros q la siguen y no les sacan los sueldos q cobran sin laburar, ahora ensima se dan un aumento,esa ley q hicieron para favoreserce ellos ,q pasa no hay nadie con los huevos bien puestos q la quite, es una verguenza q cobren por dormir y cajonear y nosotros laburando como negros para darle de comer y q ensima mos lo refrieguen en la cara
Ingenua, espero q te saquen todo. Algún día, antes q te mueras.
Que es una sinvergüenza,descarada ,prepotente y ladrona!!!!
a esta altura creo que es una mujer enferma,pero no lo digo como insulto ni despectivamente,creo que esta sra.no estaba preparada para quedarce sin poder,tendra que pagar todo el daño que le hiso a los argentinos y devolver absolutamente todo lo que robo
Cuando no ella, pide esto, demanda aquello, pero de hablar ni ahi, yo que los jueces le cambio, algunos gustos, por informacion.
Y sí pide la nulidad de todo la única nulidad que no pidió es la de la pensión.,quiere seguir cobrando las dos jajaja
Opine queen EL QUE TIENE COLA DE PAJA……..,ya SABEN que pasa!!!!!!!!!!!
Esta , sobre todo es LADRONA ese es su titulo !!
¿Por?
está delirante, pobre mujer, tiene que estar recluída para pen sar.
EL SILENCIO ES SALUD, es hora sra. que deje de hablar, y ya es hora que declare…. SUS APLAUDIDORES SE LO VAN A AGRADECER….NO LOS HUMILLE MAS CON MENTIRAS Y EXCUSAS…
Y, si ella lo pide…..!!!!!!!
HASTA CUANDO NOS SEGUIRAN METIENDO EL DEDO EN EL CULO, ESTA LADRONA PIDE, PIDE, PRESENTA ESCRITOS, NULIDAD PARA AQUI, NULIDAD PARA ALLA, Y HASTA CUANDO SOPORTARLA EN LA CALLE Y QUE SIGA BLASFEMANDO, BASTA DE IMPUNIDAD, EN LA CARCEL YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
no son sus propiedades, son del pueblo, las adquirio cn dinero q se robo desde el estado,
TOMATELA LOCA DE MIERDA… NO TE DAS CUENTA QUE YA NO PODES HACER LO QUE SE TE ANTOJA, SOS UNA MIERDA CUALQUIERA..-
LOCA, DESQUICIADA, PRESAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nooooo. Soporto más a esta mujer, por dios!
Que sería muy estúpido ,que no lo hagán
A dilma la fueronpor mucho menos, y a esta no la pueden tocar, los boludos la mantenemos,país de chiste
ENTERATE DE TU TARIFAZO EN ESTOS 4 MINUTOS DE VIDEO Y LA INTRODUCCIÓN DE LO NUEVO DE MACRI EN CORRUPCIÓN
https://youtu.be/LDUcejj0PKI
https://www.facebook.com/ElDestapeWeb/videos/1252480561479164
LEVANTAN EL SECRETO BANCARIO > Además de la Fundación Suma, ahora la investigación se extendió a otras fundaciones que tienen contacto directo con el partido que lidera Macri…. La Fundación Pericles está dirigida por Fabián Rodríguez Simón, estrecho colaborador de Mauricio Macri; la Fundación Formar es encabezada por el ministro de Transporte, Guillermo Dietrich, y la Fundación Fundar está encabezada por el secretario de Seguridad, Eugenio Burzaco.
CORNEJO
Esas propiedades nos pertenecen “para el pueblo lo que es del pueblo”
yA ES UNA PERSONA COMO TODOS……mEJOR DICHO PEOR QUE TODOS, Y ESTA CITADA CON LA JUSTICIA, QUE SI HACEN ESO, OBVIO QUE YA SACO SUS MILLONES Y LOS DEJO , TIRADOS QUIZAS EN EL MAR, SOLO PORQUE LE TIENE BRONCA A LOS ARGENTINOS, NO VALLA A SER QUE SE LO DEN A JUBILADOS, O A LOS DEL CHACO, O MENOS A LOS INDIOS QUE LES SACO DE SUS PROPIAS TIERRAS, ASCO DE PERSONA, NI MUJER SE LE PUEDE DECIR, NO REPRESENTA A NINGUNA, DEJANDO A SU PROPIA HIJA PQ ES DISCAPACITADA Y OCULTARLA ??????? QUIEN EN EL MUNDO PODRIA SER TAN CRUEL ???? CAROLINA PULQUI, SU PROPIA HIJA QUE JAMAS RECONOCIO, CUIDADA POR PERSONAS A LAS QUE VE COMO SU MADRE YA QUE DE ELLA JAMAS RECIBIO NI UN AFECTO !!!!!!
y la tasacion dl chorreo de macri hdp cuando se hace, cundo trae la platta del exterior que se afabno cuando estaba cristina y de la que se esta afanando ahora gracias ha los boludos macristas
Está totalmente errada,quien se cree que es ,no tiene derecho a nada
esa pide la nulidad d todo, a ella hay q anularla!
,Que se JODA
ojala le caiga la ley divina,porque la justicia esta complicada,vemos una abogada exitosa multimillonaria,dolares por todos lados,estancias,hoteles,propiedades,canales casinos,familiares atorrantes metidos en todos lados cobrando sueldasos etc..etc..nadie cree en el país porque temen que vuelva la loca,
Los que les molesta es que tengan dinero, yo creo que esta mujer tuvo muchos años junto a su esposo una inmobiliaria, lo que le da mas posibilidades, yo tengo familiares que hace mas de 50 años en algunas zonas de La Pampa, el que tenia posibilidad de comprar alambre y postes, se hacia de campos, y sino preguntenle a los herederos de grandes campos si sus antepasados se los compraron a los indios……
hdp
ES UNA HDRCMP…. FRACASADA, LADRONA, ASESINA, GENOCIDA… QUE ESPERAN PARA PONERLA PRESA… LE QUITEN TODO LO ROBADO Y MAS… A ESTA LARVA MAL PARIDA ..TIENE QUE ESTAR PRESA Y SIN PRIVILEGIOS… ES UNA CHORRA Y ASESINA QUE LA CALLEN DE UNA VEZ POR TODAS,PERO DENTRO DE UNA CARCEL… NO LA QUIERO MUERTA, PORQUE TIENE QUE PAGAR POR TODOS SUS DELITOS, ES UNA DELINCUENTE QUE ESPERAN LOS JUECES…DAN A ENTENDER QUE TODOS ESTAN COMPRADOS POR ESTA CHORRA MAL NACIDA Y CON PLATA DE ESTADO PONGAN HUEVOS JUECES NO SE DEJEN MANIPULAR POR ESTA MALDITA BRUJA, PRE-SAAAAAAA
ME PARECE CORRECTO QUE VENDAN TODO Y DEVUELVA LO QUE SE ROBO VHDP
Qué opino? Que estoy HARTA de esta ladrona !!! Y la quiero YA en la cárcel !!!!
Que devuelva lo que nos robo esa serpiente, mientras mas tiene mas quiere, por favor xq tanta avaricia? Con o sin plata todos iremos a parar al mismo lugar¡¡ x Dios!! Cuanta maldad!!!!
Que vaya presa todo lo que tiene es del pueblo , ahí esta parte de lo que se llevó
Esta desquisiada pide todo nosotros pedimos que devuelvas toda la que te robaste y listo nadie te va a joder loca de mierda
Violenta verbal , bien agresiva la tipa . Le gusta provocar. No hay que entrar en su juego.
Esta hasta las manos,que se entregue!!!!
Si Cris, vos pedi todo lo que quieras que desde Abril que estamos disfrutando que no te den bola….
Si no le dieran bola ,no estarias escribiendo .
Algo tendra q ocultar
La justicia tiene que actuar más rápido y efectivamente, hay terminar con esta laKra y sus pedidos desopilantes.
BURRA,BESTIA,COMO SE NOTA QUE NOS SOS ABOGADA,PEDIR LA NULIDAD DE LA TASACION,ES IMPROCEDENTE,ES LO MISMO QUE PIDAS A PRIORI LA NULIDAD DE UN ALLANAMIENTO,BESTIA LEE EL CODIGO PROCESAL
Tranquilos GLOBOLUDOS/AS …..
Y si la anulamos a ella…es insoportable…no es normal…cómo se anula una tasación…? alguien me puede explicar es como anular las medidas de una casa…impugnar la medida sería otra cosa pero es tarde…la verdad la yegua está loca y los demás le siguen la pavada …
Jajajaja! Seguro!
Lo fuero si la Kaká ya no tiene fuero es una chorra
Esta es abogada,ingeniera jueza,doctora maestra científica ella sabe todo y desde sobre todo? Por Dios alguien q la haga callar! !!!!!!es insoportable en machona se para frente a los gendarmes a decirle q le peguen a ella y nos a los chicos hijos de rp de la campora por favor que desaparezca de la faz de la tierra .
porque motivo pide la nulidad?
No tiene verguenza
MENOS MAL, QUE ESTA MAURI, HONESTIDAD PURA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JAJAJAJAJAJAJA
que le saquen todo eso es plata del pueblo
Que nulidad ni nulidad, comprobá tu inocencia y listo y déjate de pedir nulidad y recusación y así te quedas tranquila hubieras hecho las cosas bien no tendrías problemas
Q devuelva todo lo robado
Quien se cree que es esta vieja chorra, encima tendría que estar presa!!!!!
que se suiciden todos los que juraron por la Patria ser honestos,, no me importa el partido político, pero los k….., pasarán a la historia. Pero pedir un Alem…., hoy no se puede ni pensar. Se suicidó por haber fracasado en la revolución del 90, ¿IMAGINATE SI HUBIESE “SIDO ACUSADO” -porque jamás lo haría- DE ROBAR Y ESTAFAR!!!!!
Pobre. .que vaya a vivir a la 31
Presa la quiero ver!! Y nosotros somos tan estupidos que seguimos esperando..que? Hay que salir a la calle a pedir que devuelva TODO lo que se robaron esta yegua y sus complices!!! Me indigna la “justicia” de mi pais!!!
ATORRANTA
Ja ja es ya loca
Que se deje de joder eso opino
Nula sos vos!!! No podes mandonear a tu antojo,hay que probar como lo conseguiste
Que la dejen que valla a la calle hdp
LES TENEMOS QUE DAR UN ESCARMIENTO A LOS LADRONES DE GUANTES BLANCO !!!
Que balla a la peor !!!Carcel que hay !!! En el pais,no hay que perdonarle una a este animal de dos patas
que le rematen todo a la ladrona , y pongan los hospitales como corresponde, no hay insumos , comida de mierda ect ect
Loca Reventada mal parida… vas a pagar lo que nos hiciste con tus cómplices no te las vas a llevar de arriba…tendremos pasiencia no té salvarás anda haciéndote la idea que se te término la joda… y que vas apagar cada robó que te mandaste.. no podrás más caminar libre por una calle serás una presa de tu estafa…TRAIDORA.
ES PLATA DE LOS ARGENTINOS QUE ROVARON
A mi también me gustaría que las mollejas no engorden …
Esta es la abogada exitosa??? jajaja
No tenés salida vieja chorra,ni te esperabas esto pensastes que se iba a tapar todo,noooooooo,te equivocaste,vas a tener que devolver todooooooooooo,tarde o temprano,vos,tus hijos y todos los chorros que te rodean!!!!!!!!!!!
PORQUE NO EMPEZAMOS POR PEDIRLE A MACRI QUE TRAIGA EL CAPITAL QUE TIENE FUERA DEL PAIS… YO SUPONGO QUE MACRI SE ACOGIO AL BLANQUEO DE CAPITAL QUE CERRO EL DOMINGO PASADO… VOS CREES QUE LA GENTE ES BOLUDA???? NO SOMOS GILES!1
Cuando no tienen argumentos,van contra Macri,el que robo,roba o robara sea el partido que sea ,marche preso,es lo justo
Nelly, si somos giles, acaso la loka toloseña devolvió un mango ? porque no nos enteramos
https://www.facebook.com/ElDestapeWeb/videos/1252480561479164
LEVANTAN EL SECRETO BANCARIO > Además de la Fundación Suma, ahora la investigación se extendió a otras fundaciones que tienen contacto directo con el partido que lidera Macri… La Fundación Pericles está dirigida por Fabián Rodríguez Simón, estrecho colaborador de Mauricio Macri; la Fundación Formar es encabezada por el ministro de Transporte, Guillermo Dietrich, y la Fundación Fundar está encabezada por el secretario de Seguridad, Eugenio Burzaco.
ENTERATE DE TU TARIFAZO EN ESTOS 4 MINUTOS DE VIDEO Y LA INTRODUCCIÓN DE LO NUEVO DE MACRI EN CORRUPCIÓN
https://youtu.be/LDUcejj0PKI
No son Giles Jaja permitirme que me ria, porque no le piden a la abogada exitosa que traiga toda la plata que tiene afuera, a pensas que no tiene? No son Giles son ignorantes
Nelly Chocobar APARTE DE PEDIRLE A MACRI UN MONTON DE COSAS, HACETE VER LA ENANA NEURONA QUE TENES EN ESA CABEZA DE TARRO A LA CUAL LE LLAMARAS CEREBRO, TODOS AQUI TIENEN QUE PAGAR, TODOS, CABECITA VACIA O SEA VOS NELLY LA LISTA DEL FPV Y PRO ES MUY LARGA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Esta LOCA HDP Delincuente Ladrona Corrupta BURRA todavía cree que tiene derecho a pedir algo AVISENLEN que ya ni los pingüinos le da bolo que zapatee todo lo que quieras NADIE le importa lo que diga o haga es SOLAMENTE una Delincuente que tiene que hacer lo que la JUSTICIA crea necesario a llorar al çampito bancatela!!!!
Liliana Corso informate si quieren le sacan los fueros….que cagaso le tienen a la yegua….y los indignados y radicales oprimidos que opinan aca que debuelvan todos los subsidio de los cuales aprovecharon…ustedes tb fueron cómplices pasivos de este robo al estado…
Ella ya no tiene fueros pq no está ejerciendo ningún cargo público pero nuestra Constitución le permite negarse a declarar, presentar escritos, .recusar jueces, presentar nulidades y todo eso atrasa el juicio q va a llevar meses y meses y hasta años
Lili…le pueden hacer juicio politico sus pares….ademas, no se candidateo cuando pudo hacerlo en las elecciones del año pasado. El que robo en el estado tiene que debolver la guita e ir en cafua…pero esto tiene que ser para todos inclusive las autoridades actuales…ya nos endeudaron en 50 millones de dolares..que no se dan cuentan?? quienes son estos personajes actuales que nos gobiernan.
No tiene fueros,solo tiene plata,que ya vimos lo que le sirvió a él.
X q se lo van a dar si esta en falta .q se haga justicia ,y si cometió delitos q los pague!!!!
HIJA DE PUTA DEVOLVÈ TODO X Q ES TODO DE LOS ARGENTINOS NOOOOOOO TUYO CÌNICA BASURA
Lo que le robo al pueblo Argentino
Tienen que sacarle lo que le robo
Pura chicana. Siempre intentan dilatar el proceso
Cacarea gallina desplumada, q si o si vas a tener q devolver la plata q ROBASTE A NUESTRO PAÍS
Devolve todo ladrona es todo afanado chorra sinvergüenza hdp
Nadie ningun ciudadano q se jacte de honesto debe ocultar nada. Y menos ella…que fue “presidente”…
Que no quien es ella .
Bueno devolver todo sin chillar vieja ladrona y la puta k t parió sinvergüenza
Cristina si no tiene nada q ocultar declararía. En lugar de defenderse en la justicia quiere la nulidad de todo y recusa a los jueces para ganar tiempo hasta las próximas elecciones y así volver a tener fueros. Es como una declaración de culpabilidad. CLARITO
Delvolvela que no son tuyas corrupta