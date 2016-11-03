Cristina Kirchner pide la nulidad de la tasación de sus propiedades Compartir en Whatsapp

El abogado Alberto Beraldi, defensor de Cristina Kirchner en la causa conocida como “Los Sauces” pidió la nulidad de la tasación de varios inmuebles realizada en la provincia de Santa Cruz en los últimos días y que fuera ordenada por el juez Claudio Bonadio.

cristina-propiedadesSegún el escrito presentado por Beraldi, el defensor de la ex presidente planteó la nulidad de la tasación realizada por los integrantes del Tribunal de Tasaciones de la Nación en propiedades a nombre de la sociedad familiar de los Kirchner, “Los Sauces”.

El abogado de Fernández de Kirchner señaló que el juez Bonadio no notificó que iba a realizar las tasaciones de los inmuebles. Por eso Beraldi señala que lo que ordenó el juez es nulo. El abogado se refiere específicamente a tres tasaciones: la de la casa de la calle Mascarello 441 donde vive la ex presidente en Río Gallegos y otras dos propiedades en esa misma ciudad.

Bonadio, a pedido del fiscal Carlos Rívolo, investiga si hubo lavado de dinero en la operación de compra-venta de la casa de la calle Mascarello al 400. El 19 de agosto de 2010 Néstor Kirchner firmó -en nombre de Los Sauces S.A.- el boleto de compra venta de la casa de Mascarello por 250.000 dólares. Se la compró a la firma Negocios Patagónicos, de Osvaldo Sanfelice -socio histórico de los Kirchner-, que el 14 de abril de 2010 la había adquirido en 200.000 pesos. Calculan los investigadores judiciales que Sanfelice hizo un gran negocio porque obtuvo una ganancia cercana al 500% en tan solo cuatro meses.

En el Caso Los Sauces se investigan los pagos realizados por alquileres provenientes de las empresas de Lázaro Báez y Cristóbal López e ingresados a cuentas de esa sociedad. El juez y el fiscal quieren saber cuál es el valor de las propiedades de Los Sauces, para saber si los alquileres se condicen con estas, por eso se ordenó la tasación.

En el planteo de nulidad, Beraldi manifestó que no le permitió a su defendida designar un perito de parte, controlar el modo en que se realizó la tasación, verificar la calidad y capacidad de los peritos, entre otras cosas. Por eso, señala el abogado, se vio afectada la garantía de defensa en juicio y reclama la nulidad de lo hecho.

Bonadio aún no contestó el planteo.

