Con su nueva aplicación de realidad virtual, Samsung ha creado una manera muy diferente de interactuar con la Web.

Samsung ha creado el Internet Gear VR que es una aplicación que permite a los usuarios navegar por la Web en un entorno panorámico y se sumergen en Internet sin tener que descargar contenido a sus teléfonos. La aplicación, que se estrena este miércoles, puede reproducir cualquier archivo de vídeo HTML5 en la web y también soporta videos de 360 grados y streaming de vídeo en 3D.

La realidad virtual es un medio de rápido crecimiento que se basa en cascos o gafas que las personas usan como el Gear VR y los dispositivos rivales de Google, HTC, Sony y otros para llevarles visualmente a otro mundo, a menudo como parte de un juego.

Samsung espera que la ampliación de contenidos para los VR le ayudará a tener éxito en el mercado, esperando que poco a poco vaya saliendo más contenido para consumir.

La realidad virtual será un fracaso, sin embargo, si no hay nada que ver con los dispositivos. Las grandes oportunidades son juegos y videos, pero la tecnología del navegador podrían dar rápidamente más ventas de cascos VR.

Más de un año después de la primera demostración de lo que podía hacerse con estos dispositivos, Samsung comenzó a vender el Gear VR en los EE.UU. en noviembre y lo lanzó en el Reino Unido hoy miércoles. El siguiente paso de la empresa de Corea del Sur es asegurarse de que el contenido sea accesible, fácil de usar y lo suficientemente original para que la gente invierta en su hardware antes de competir con los terminales que salgan a la venta.

“A medida que la demanda de videos de 360 ​​grados, el contenido de vídeo de inmersión aumenta rápidamente, Samsung Internet para Gear VR enriquece aún más el contenido de los ecosistemas VR para nuestros consumidores, estableciendo un estándar industrial para la experiencia de visualización VR,” dijo Chan-Woo Park, vicepresidente de Samsung para la estrategia de productos, tecnología de la información y el móvil, en un comunicado.

Samsung Internet Gear VR se centra en la búsqueda de contenido, no sólo mostrándolo. La aplicación es compatible con el reconocimiento de voz y el modo Gaze, que permite a la gente navegar por los menús al mirar directamente a los elementos para seleccionarlos. Si deseas reproducir tu experiencia normal de navegación en la realidad virtual, es posible importar marcadores de Samsung Internet para Android. De momento otros navegadores móviles no son compatibles para la importación de marcadores.

Samsung no está solo en el intento de llevar la Web a la realidad virtual. Presentó su navegador VR principalmente con dos cristales bidimensionales flotando en el espacio. Pero la VR con la Web podría ser aún más interesante si el proyecto dirigido por Mozilla llamado WebVR se pone en marcha. Con esta tecnología, los programadores pueden construir sitios web adaptados para VR como viajes virtuales para productos de excursiones, juegos y mapas. Y si los navegadores WebVR se ponen al día (hasta ahora sólo hay prototipos WebVR de Firefox de Mozilla y Chrome de Google), entonces los programadores podrían tener construir más fácilmente las web para enseñar productos virtuales para varios cascos de realidad virtual.

La versión beta de Internet para la aplicación Gear VR está preparada para aparecer en la tienda con el dispositivo Oculus en unos días en EE.UU. La aplicación es compatible con todos los teléfonos que se pueden usar con este dispositivo: el Galaxy S6, el Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge +, Galaxy Note y Galaxy Note 4 Y 5.

 

