La baja de presión se podría dar desde medio día hasta la noche.

El servicio se normalizará durante la jornada.
La Municipalidad de Luján informó que el lunes habrá inconvenientes en el servicio de agua potable en el departamento, debido a operaciones del descargador de fondo del Dique Potrerillos, tarea que se realizó desde las 5:00 de la mañana.

En el comunicado, Aguas Luján señaló que “podría haber baja presión y turbiedad del agua” en el suministro.

