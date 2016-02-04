Policía mató a un delincuente durante una persecución Compartir en Whatsapp

El delincuente abatido, había robado un vehículo municipal.

Archivo.
Archivo.

Un delincuente fue abatido por un policía, luego de una persecución que se inició luego de que la víctima, robara en calle Mathus Hoyos un vehículo de la Municipalidad de Guaymallén, la cual tenía GPS por lo que fue rápidamente localizada por los efectivos que interceptaron el vehículo en la calle Quintana, de El Algarrobal.

En el lugar, el delincuente se bajó del rodado y trató de huir a pie, iniciándose un fuego cruzado entre el delincuente y los policías, uno de los cuales acertó un disparo en la pierna izquierda del malviviente, dañando la arteria femoralque le provocó la muerte a los pocos minutos.

La investigación del caso quedó en manos de la Oficina Fiscal 6 de Las Heras.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

566 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *