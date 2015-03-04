Violaron a la madre mataron a la beba y escribieron “puta” en la pared Compartir en Whatsapp

El escalofriante caso ocurrió en una finca situada en la localidad bonaerense de El Jagüel, partido de Esteban Echeverría. La víctima fatal es una criatura de 18 meses. El criminal, antes de fugar, dejó el contundente mensaje. La policía admite que el caso tiene ribetes misteriosos.

depaertamento judial lomas de zamoraLa Justicia de Lomas de Zamora investigaba el martes el tremendo asesinato de una inocente bebita de 18 meses que habría sido salvajemente asfixiada en el interior de su vivienda, en la localidad bonaerense de El Jagüel, en el partido de Esteban Echeverría.

La madre de la nena señaló que un peligroso marginal ingresó a la casa y, tras matar a la criatura, la sometió sexualmente a ella. Antes de fugar, el hampón dejó escrita la palabra “puta”. El horrendo episodio ya había sido adelantado por Crónica en su edición del martes. Las autoridades procuran establecer si los familiares de las víctimas, o bien su entorno, se encuentran involucrados en el escalofriante suceso.

Voceros de los tribunales de Lomas de Zamora, en el sur del conurbano provincial, revelaron que la beba presentaría signos compatibles con un fallecimiento por asfixia. En un comienzo, el caso había sido caratulado preventivamente “Averiguación de causales de muerte”, aunque posteriormente se estableció que la niña había sido brutalmente asesinada.

Habitantes del humilde vecindario, que afirmaron hallarse consternados por dicho ilícito, manifestaron que el hecho fue descubierto el lunes pasado cuando Alexia Micaela Medina, de 18 años apareció atada en su finca, situada en calle Los Robles al 100, en el citado distrito. A su vez, en el mencionado lugar, se hallaba el cadáver de la pequeña, quien era hija de la joven.

La muchacha indicó que al menos un delincuente ingresó por la fuerza en la casa, oportunidad en la que la sometió sexualmente, para después matar sin piedad a su hijita, de nombre Belén. El peligroso sujeto, antes de escapar rápidamente, dejó escrita la palabra “puta” en el escenario de la agresión.

Una mujer, que es propietaria de un comercio en el barrio, dialogó con Crónica y, asustada, narró que aparentemente la acción que finalizó con la vida de la niña “se habría desarrollado en el dormitorio de la vivienda”.

De inmediato, esta causa pasó a manos del doctor Juan Manuel Baloira, quien se desempeña como fiscal de la Unidad Funcional de Esteban Echeverría, dependiente del departamento judicial de Lomas de Zamora, quien resolvió efectuar una serie de diligencias y tomar algunos testimonios, con el objetivo de aclarar este macabro incidente.

Al respecto, las autoridades, que investigan el caso, reconocieron que lo ocurrido tiene circunstancias sumamente confusas. En tal sentido, los servidores públicos opinan que el responsable del ilícito sería del entorno de las víctimas o bien pertenecería a su círculo familiar.

 

 

 

 

 

Fte: Crónica

