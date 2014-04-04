La pareja visitó la zona del “cuadrilátero de oro”, en donde están las mejores marcas internacionales, pero un agente de tránsito les marcó el error.

A pocos meses de su casamiento, Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi no se privan de nada. Es de público conocimiento -el futbolista se encargó de aclararlo en Twitter- que él pagó la cuota anual adelantada del colegio de los tres hijos que la modelo tuvo con Maxi López, quien se atrasó en el pago.

Mientras ultiman detalles de la gran fiesta que harán en Argentina, la pareja disfruta de su estadía en Milán en donde viven porque Icardi juega en el Inter. Una de sus salidas preferidas es pasear por el “cuadrilátero de oro”, la zona con las tiendas de lujo ubicada en las calles Via Montenapoleone, Via Manzoni, Via Venezia y Via della Spiga.

Luego de hacer shopping, la pareja se encontró con una multa por el mal estacionamiento de su Lamborghini blanca. Un fotógrafo de Olycom capturó la secuencia, que luego fue publicada por La Gazzetta dello Sport, y nosotros compartimos en la galería de imágenes de esta nota.

En las fotos se ve a un oficial de tránsito que realiza la multa y la coloca en el parabrisas del Lamborghini. Minutos más tarde, se ve a la pareja que regresa a su auto, Wanda nota la multa y se la entrega a Icardi.