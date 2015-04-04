Sucedió en Malargüe, Mendoza. El conductor y dos ocupantes, resultaron heridos aunque no de gravedad.
Un accidente vial, no terminó en tragedia y con pérdida de vidas humanas de milagro, luego de que el conductor de un automóvil, embistiera a un piño de chivas sobre la Ruta Nacional 40 a la altura de Cohiueco Norte, unos 30 kilómetros de la ciudad de Malargüe. El accidente tuvo lugar este viernes por la noche, cuando el conductor de un automóvil Volkswagen Gol que circulaba por Ruta 40 en dirección Norte, se encontró de improviso con un piño de chivas sobre la ruta a las que embistió, matando a 30 animales.
A pesar de la violencia del impacto, los tres ocupantes del automóvil no resultaron con heridas de gravedad, siendo atendidos en el Hospital Regional Malargüe.
La investigación del hecho, quedó en manos de la Comisaría 24º de Malargüe.
36 Comments
I simply want to mention I am just beginner to blogs and seriously enjoyed this web-site. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your site . You definitely come with very good articles and reviews. Thanks for sharing your website page.
You really make it appear so easy with your presentation however I
find this topic to be really something which I believe I might by
no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely extensive for me.
I am having a look forward to your subsequent publish, I will try to get the cling of it!
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of familiarity, so it’s good to read this weblog, and I used to pay a visit this web site all the time.
Hi, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s in fact good, keep up writing.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never
wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but
I had to tell someone!
Hey are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and set up my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
What’s up, I log on to your blog on a regular basis.
Your humoristic style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not
operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
Great article.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date news update.
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take
a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thanks, very nice article.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off-topic however
I needed to ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a lot of
work? I’m brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my diary
every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind
of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
Very rapidly this site will be famous among all blogging and site-building viewers, due to
it’s good content
I am now not certain where you are getting your
information, however good topic. I must spend some time studying
much more or figuring out more. Thank you for excellent
info I was in search of this information for my mission.
I like it when people come together and share
ideas. Great website, continue the good work!
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked
the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment.
There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Kudos!
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high
quality writing like yours these days. I seriously
appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness to your publish is just cool and i can suppose you are a
professional on this subject. Well along with your permission let
me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.
Keep on working, great job!
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend
who was conducting a little research on this. And he actually ordered me dinner due to the fact that
I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this issue here on your blog.
This is a topic which is near to my heart…
Best wishes! Where are your contact details
though?
I was extremely pleased to find this page. I need to
to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every part of it and I have you saved
as a favorite to see new stuff on your website.
Thanks for every other informative web site.
The place else could I get that kind of information written in such an ideal
way? I’ve a venture that I’m simply now running on, and I have
been on the look out for such info.
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the fantastic work!
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this webpage; this blog carries awesome and really good material in favor
of visitors.
These are in fact fantastic ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some nice points here. Any way
keep up wrinting.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other
people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I
will just book mark this site.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious
what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having
a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you need to publish more about this subject matter, it might not be
a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about such subjects.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Magnificent web site. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to some pals ans also
sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your
sweat!
Wow, this paragraph is good, my younger sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to tell
her.
una barbaridad lo que hicieron