Sucedió en Malargüe, Mendoza. El conductor y dos ocupantes, resultaron heridos aunque no de gravedad.

Este tipo de accidentes son comunes, pese al control policial.
Un accidente vial, no terminó en tragedia y con pérdida de vidas humanas de milagro, luego de que el conductor de un automóvil, embistiera a un piño de chivas sobre la Ruta Nacional 40 a la altura de Cohiueco Norte, unos 30 kilómetros de la ciudad de Malargüe. El accidente tuvo lugar este viernes por la noche, cuando el conductor de un automóvil Volkswagen Gol que circulaba por Ruta 40 en dirección Norte, se encontró de improviso con un piño de chivas sobre la ruta a las que embistió, matando a 30 animales.

A pesar de la violencia del impacto, los tres ocupantes del automóvil no resultaron con heridas de gravedad, siendo atendidos en el Hospital Regional Malargüe.

La investigación del hecho, quedó en manos de la Comisaría 24º de Malargüe.

