El diputado por el Frente para la Victoria (FpV) Carlos Kunkel sostuvo su declaración al ironizar sobre la “exposición mediática” que le brindó el grupo Clarín al hijo de la presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner esta semana.

“Santoro es un hombre grande, un periodista que tiene una posición hecha, y aceptar firmar lo que le dice el patrón, porque tiene patrón, es muy triste”, agregó el diputado en declaraciones formuladas a Radio Nacional.

Por otra parte, recordó que “Máximo no es alguien que irrumpe en la actividad política de golpe, de la nada”, y que “no haya tenido exposición mediática hasta ahora no significa que no haya tenido mucha militancia, sino no se explicaría una agrupación como La Cámpora, con la que uno puede estar de acuerdo o no, pero que es un hecho de la realidad y agrupa a miles de jóvenes”.

“Ojalá todas las personas que aspiran a cargos políticos, de distintos partidos, pudieran construir algo semejante”, resaltó el diputado.

Por otra parte, consultado sobre la causa Papel Prensa, Kunkel se preguntó “¿Por qué -los directivos del Grupo Clarín- si no tienen nada que ocultar no presentan directamente un escrito diciendo cómo se compró, donde, cuánto pagaron?”.

“Si yo me compro una chomba, puede ser que no me acuerde de esos detalles, pero si fuera dueño de Papel Prensa me acordaría de estas cuestiones. Así se terminaría todo. Insisto, si yo estuviera sospechado de algo inmediatamente me presentaría para aclarar la situación y no dilatarla más, como hacen ellos”, agregó.

También evaluó que el hecho de que la Corte Suprema de Justicia “todavía siga avalando que el diario de los Mitre (el matutino La Nación) sigan adeudando” al Estado “es algo notorio”, y se preguntó “¿Cuánto tiempo necesitan para evaluar eso?”, tras recordar que “todos los demás medios vienen pagando”.

Asimismo, analizó que “encima presentan a (Carlos) Fayt como un jurista cuando, en realidad, recuerdo que si bien era profesor en la Universidad de La Plata, era un dirigente del partido socialista que se presentaba en todas las elecciones que podía y nunca fue votado ni por su familia”.

“Ahora lo presentan como jurista, un jurista que interpreta que a pesar de que la Constitución dice que a los 75 años deben jubilarse, para él, eso no aplica”, finalizó Kunkel.