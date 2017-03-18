#PanamaPapers: Las cargadas en Twitter a Miguel del Sel, embajador en Panamá Compartir en Whatsapp

Panama papers Miguel del SelDespués de que saliera a la luz el escándalo de Panama Papers, los usuarios de la red social del pajarito explotaron contra el embajador argentino en Panamá, Miguel Del Sel.

Poco después de su polémico nombramiento como embajador en Panamá, el humorista Miguel Del Sel quedó nuevamente en el centro de la escena, esta vez por el escándalo de evasión de impuestos de personalidades conocido como Panama Papers.

Los usuarios de Twitter no dejaron pasar la ocasión para hacer de las suyas.

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

1.848 COMENTARIOS