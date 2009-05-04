La suegra de Rosana Galliano recupera la libertad Compartir en Whatsapp

Elsa Aguilar, madre del viudo José Arce y detenida como presunta financista del homicidio de la joven, fue beneficiada hoy con una excarcelación extraordinaria por ser mayor de 70 años. La mujer, quien quedará libre en las próximas horas, tendrá como restricciones fijar domicilio en la quinta de Pilar de su hijo.

La mujer, que recuperará la libertad en las próximas horas, tendrá como restricciones fijar domicilio en la quinta de Pilar de su hijo José Arce -también detenido por el caso-, presentarse una vez por semana en una comisaría y no poder salir del país, entre otras medidas dispuestas por la jueza de Garantías 1 de Zárate-Campana, Graciela Cione.

(Telam)

