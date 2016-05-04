Alvear vive la 35ª Fiesta Nacional de la Ganadería Compartir en Whatsapp

La fiesta se extenderá hasta el fin de semana. La Bersuit y Alejandro Lerner serán los artistas más convocantes este año.

Los tradicionales costillares a la llama.
General Alvear vive ya la  35ª Fiesta Nacional de la Ganadería de Zonas Áridas, el evento ganadero más importante del Oeste Argentino que este año, incluirá como otras veces, espectáculos artísticos de gran nivel como la actuación del grupo La Bersuit y Alejandro Lerner, stand con artículos artesanales, jineteadas y destrezas criollas, atracciones para los más pequeños, y una múltiple oferta de productos y actividades relacionadas con el campo y la actividad ganadera.

Las actividades que tendrán lugar en el predio de 10 hectáreas ubicado en Ruta 188 y Calle 7 durante cinco días, tendrá su cara política el día sábado con el tradicional Almuerzo de las Fuerzas Vivas, estando confirmada para este año, la presencia del gobernador Alfredo Cornejo y del Ministro de Agricultura, Ganadería y Pesca de la Nación, Ricardo Buryaile.

