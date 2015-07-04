Los actos oficiales se llevarán a cabo en la plaza homónima en San Rafael.
En el marco de los festejos por un nuevo aniversario de la Independencia Argentina, el cronograma de actos programados comenzará el día miércoles 8 con la velada de gala en el salón de la unión vecinal de Pueblo B en el distrito de Real del Padre.
En tanto, el día jueves a las 9.30 se hará el izamiento del pabellón nacional en Plaza San Martín, para luego continuar a las 10.30 con el Solemne Tedeum en la Catedral San Rafael Arcángel y a partir de las 11:30 hs se llevarán a cabo los actos oficiales con espectáculos artísticos y patio de comidas en la Plaza 9 de Julio de Ciudad.
