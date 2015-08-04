Crisis: Miranda congeló los sueldos en Las Heras Compartir en Whatsapp

El jefe comunal, congelo su sueldo, el de sus funcionarios y el de los concejales.

Miranda aseguró que necesitaría 80 mil pesos por cada funcionario.
El intendente de Las Heras, Rubén Miranda, congeló por decreto su sueldo, el de sus funcionarios y el de los concejales de esa comuna, en medio de la crisis financiera que repercute en las arcas provinciales y de allí se traslada a las comunas con el retraso en el pago de las retenciones.

La medida adoptada por Miranda, según explicó el propio jefe comunal, “obedece a que si se efectiviza la actualización, con el retroactivo se necesitaban al menos 80 mil pesos más por cada uno de los ediles y funcionarios jerárquicos que no están previstos en el presupuesto municipal”

Así, este martes con el voto del FpV y el de la Izquierda, quedó aprobada la medida que en principio será hasta el 31 de diciembre inclusive.

