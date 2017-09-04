Un joven y su novia fueron hallados muertos Compartir en Whatsapp

Un joven de 20 años y su novia de 17 fueron hallados muertos en una vivienda de un barrio privado de la ciudad de Córdoba y la Justicia aguardaba los resultados de las autopsias y de los peritajes realizados en el lugar para determinar las circunstancias del hecho, informaron hoy fuentes policiales.

Los voceros dijeron a Télam que los jóvenes habían regresado de bailar la noche del sábado y se fueron a dormir juntos a la casa del chico, en el country Lomas de la Carolina, de Córdoba,

Cerca de las 18 de ayer, al ver que no se levantaban, la abuela del chico fue a despertarlos y los encontró muertos, añadieron los informantes.

Los cuerpos fueron trasladados hasta al Morgue Judicial para las autopsias correspondientes, ya que a simple vista no presentan signos de violencia.

La investigación está a cargo del fiscal de turno, Horacio Vázquez.

