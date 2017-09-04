Al ver que no se levantaban, la abuela del chico fue a despertarlos y los encontró muertos, añadieron los informantes.
Un joven de 20 años y su novia de 17 fueron hallados muertos en una vivienda de un barrio privado de la ciudad de Córdoba y la Justicia aguardaba los resultados de las autopsias y de los peritajes realizados en el lugar para determinar las circunstancias del hecho, informaron hoy fuentes policiales.
Los voceros dijeron a Télam que los jóvenes habían regresado de bailar la noche del sábado y se fueron a dormir juntos a la casa del chico, en el country Lomas de la Carolina, de Córdoba,
Cerca de las 18 de ayer, al ver que no se levantaban, la abuela del chico fue a despertarlos y los encontró muertos, añadieron los informantes.
Los cuerpos fueron trasladados hasta al Morgue Judicial para las autopsias correspondientes, ya que a simple vista no presentan signos de violencia.
La investigación está a cargo del fiscal de turno, Horacio Vázquez.
15 COMENTARIOS
Que triste tan jovenes
Que les abra pasado!???
Por monóxido de carbono
😥😥😥😥QDEP😥😥😥😥😥