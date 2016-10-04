Fue en el departamento de San Martín. La carga era enviada a Buenos Aires.
Un grupo de piratas del asfalto se alzó con más de 15.000 botellas de vino que distribuidas en 24 palets, eran transportados desde Mendoza hacia Buenos Aires.
El hecho, tuvo lugar cerca de las 23 cuando los delincuentes, interceptaron al camión que circulaba sobre la Ruta 7 en inmediaciones de la estación de servicio Eloy Guerrero, donde a punta de pistola los delincuentes lo obligaron a bajar del rodado que transportaba la carga de la bodega Santa Filomena ubicada en Junín y lo subieron a una camioneta, donde con los ojos vendados, fue “paseado” durante varias horas antes de ser liberado en en carril Barrancas y Ruta 40.
En tanto, el camión de la empresa “Transporte Peralta”, apareció sin la carga, en Mallea y 25 de Mayo de La Paz.
estaban drogados
PARA VINO ! NO ESTABAN LLENAS DE VINO!
Repartan a sus amigos de van a poner en pedo
Como no son amigos mios?
ahora la benderan los chinos segur