Se trata Joanna Picetti, quien está postulada en el octavo lugar y fue acusada de maltrato infantil. Hasta el momento, resiste la orden partidaria
Los gobiernos nacional y porteño, así como la líder de la Coalición Cívica, Elisa Carrió, le pidieron la renuncia a Joanna Picetti, octava candidata a diputada nacional por Cambiemos en la ciudad de Buenos Aires, que renuncie a su postulación, luego de que se conocieran graves acusaciones contra ella por parte de miembros de su propia familia.
El ex marido de la candidata dio a conocer acusaciones que pesaban en su contra, vinculadas a maltrato de sus tres hijos, se informó.
Carrió, primera candidata a diputada en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, motorizó días atrás la expulsión de Picetti, quien también fue dejada cesante de un puesto que ocupaba en la empresa estatal AySA.
Los restantes miembros de la lista de diputados nacionales de Cambiemos -Carmen Polledo, Fernando Iglesias, Paula Olivetto y Alejandro García, entre otros- presentaron pedidos de inhabilitación por cuestiones morales a la justicia electoral, que encabeza la jueza María Romilda Servini de Cubría, y al titular de la Cámara de Diputados, Emilio Monzó.
Picetti llegó al octavo lugar de la lista de diputados de Cambiemos como consecuencia de la deserción de Mariana Zuvic, dirigente de la CC-ARI y actual legisladora del Parlasur.
Picetti fue denunciada por su marido, David Bibulich, en el fuero civil.
La dirigente fue sobreseída en la causa que le imputan, aunque la gravedad de las imputaciones que pesaban sobre ella llevó a Carrió -con acuerdo del jefe de gobierno, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta- a solicitar su exclusión.
Después de varios días de silencio, Picetti afirmó en redes sociales: “el perdonar es el valor de los más valientes, solamente aquel que es bastante fuerte para perdonar una ofensa sabe AMAR”.
También había escrito la frase “la violencia es el miedo a los ideales de los demás”.
Según trsacendió, si Picetti renuncia antes de la elección, su puesto será ocupado por Patricia Holzman, jefa de gabinete y estrecha colaboradora del ministro de Ambiente, Sergio Bergman, que está décima en la lista y subiría dos lugares por el cupo femenino.
Si Picetti fuera inhabilitada luego de ser elegida, el que asumirá será Jorge Enríquez, actual subsecretario de Justicia porteño.
