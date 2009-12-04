Adiós Cafiaspirinas, chau Genioles. Nadie o casi nadie va a entender a mis destinatarios, pero déjenme así que me despida de los morteros aquellos, las varillas, y los Atenololes revelados.
Llueven sondas, chatas, jeroglíficos, Amoxidales extraviados de bacterias, sprays nasales que otrora me rociaran, cuarenta maleducados comprimidos en doradas cajitas de memoria.
Caen descongestivos muertos, entre aplicaciones de terciopelo se desintegra un laboratorio; un amor mucolítico me impregna, se han puesto a gritar de dolor todas las gasas.
Historiales de vendas en martirio, superficie jabonosa la mía, chalecitos de sulfato de hierro que las mujeres toman entre manos.
Jeringas en cartulina, piedras, dosis de no me acuerdo, celofán; chau a la serpentina del azufre, a la barra, la noche del magnesio, la foto, la leche Nan.
Me despido del mundo psicotrópico, la psicosis y el quedirán, escribo un poema farmacéutico, en una literatura tildada de alquitrán.
Seré, soy, desarmo todo, me caigo, me levanto, me dan mascarillas calmantes, uso anticonceptivos para no procrear monstruos; una diferencia oral inunda el campo, Lidocaínas anestesian el dolor.
Perder la ciencia no es perderlo todo, se extravían calientes granulados, el firulete hermoso de los sodios en agua, las arrugas que no previenen eternidad.
Van en tubos de ensayo flotando por el río una insulina que no posee fin, va una ensalada de Ibu buscapina, desodorantes y cremas al final.
Una interrogación de silla eléctrica me obliga a la pregunta de quien soy, y las respuestas todas embebidas, en chimangos de leche de magnesia vienen a mi. Imperceptiblemente, levemente, con sensación inerte, se aleja en tren un Tafirol.
Descomunal cita a ciegas con la vida, un cambio repentino se notó, un virus, una Escherichia coli, un vampiro, un resto de Español.
Miseria que casi ni se nota, huidiza va la cuota de Sertal, inaudita una faja post operatoria, me vuelvo comestible hacia el mercado, mínima, rota, entreverada voy, doméstica, confusa, sagrada, voy sagrada, hacia perfecciones de teoremas que no están.
Que ya. No están.
