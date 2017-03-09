Ayudan a damnificados por las tormentas de Alvear y Lavalle Compartir en Whatsapp

imagen de cultivos luego de las tormetas que azotan la provinciaEl programa provincial envió rollos de nailon, rollizos de madera, membranas y colchones a zonas de General Alvear castigadas por el intenso temporal de lluvia y granizo que se registró. Simultáneamente, el personal continúa la evaluación de los daños provocados por el fenómeno climático en Lavalle.

El Programa Provincial de Emergencia Social, del Ministerio de Desarrollo Humano, Familia y Comunidad de la Provincia, envió rollos de nailon, rollizos de madera, membranas, frazadas y colchones a las zonas afectadas por el intenso temporal de lluvia y granizo que se registró en zonas de General Alvear.

Asimismo, el personal continúa la evaluación de los daños provocados por el fenómeno climático en las zonas afectadas de Lavalle.

Estos dos departamentos fueron los más afectados, y por eso reciben ayuda del Gobierno provincial para que se asista a los damnificados por las torrenciales tormentas de agua y granizo que se produjeron en la tarde y noche del domingo.

En el caso de General Alvear, las zonas más perjudicadas fueron Oeste de San Pedro Atuel, El Ceibo, El Juncalito, Alvear

Oeste, donde se registró árboles caídos, calles anegadas, servicios cortados, voladuras de techo y 120 viviendas afectadas.

Por eso se enviaron 50 membranas, 200 rollizos, 500 m2 madera para techo, 40 rollos de nylon y 50 colchones.

En tanto, en Lavalle hubo daños en techos y muros, y producción agrícola muy afectada. Hasta el momento continúa la evaluación de daños en el lugar para determinar las necesidades más urgentes de la población afectada. Los cultivos más resentidos fueron melones, sandías y una extensa zona vitícola, de acuerdo a lo expresado esta mañana a LV4 por el Director de Desarrollo Humano de Lavalle, Edgardo Gonzalez.

Dijo que el granizo alcanzó el tamaño de un huevo de gallina que destruyó hasta la malla antigranizo en una de las propiedades.
Audio:  Edgardo Gonzalez

La Dirección recordó que las familias que se vean afectadas por inclemencias climáticas deben recurrir en primera instancia a las áreas de Acción Social del Municipio que les corresponda.

Como opción, pueden solicitar información en el Programa de Emergencia Social, en Morón 34 de Ciudad, de lunes a viernes en horario de 8.30 a 13, o llamar a los teléfonos de guardia 4493026 y 4493027.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

614 COMENTARIOS