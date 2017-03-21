Rally Dakar: victoria argentina en cuatriciclos y dominio de los Patronelli sobre suelo catamarqueño Compartir en Whatsapp

dakarEl mendocino Sebastián Halpern, a bordo de Yamaha, se impuso en la tercera etapa del Rally Argentina Chile 2010 que unió la localidad cordobesa de Santa Rosa con la catamarqueña de Fiambalá. Mientras que los hermanos Marcos y Alejandro Patronelli, que culminaron detrás del vencedor, encabezan las posiciones generales de la categoría quads. En motos, el francés Cyril Després, con KTM, ganó el tramo previo al paso a Chile, mientras que en autos, el alemán Stéphane Peterhansel, se llevó la victoria seguido por Carlos Sainz.

